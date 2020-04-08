How sports leagues react to coronavirus and what fans are doing to overcome it

The days of obsession with beloved teams – chatting on NBA playoff bets, lamenting on March Madness racks or meticulously after the first days of the MLB season – have been cut.

Ask Benjamin Dennison.

The 24-year-old grew up watching basketball; he follows March Madness every year and told CNN he watches a few NBA games a week. When the NBA suspended its season and March Madness was canceled, he was shocked. However, he said the changes were “totally necessary”.

Gathering so many people would just be too dangerous right now, he said.

To fill the void, Dennison said he was watching classic NBA games that some channels were broadcasting. He also went to YouTube and watched the highlights. It helps, he says.

Pat Del Rosario, 28, has shown some creativity with his group of friends. A native of the Bay Area, Del Rosario will sometimes stay until 1 a.m. to watch the Golden State Warriors’ games on the East Coast. With the NBA waiting, he and a few friends got together virtually and watched an old game together on YouTube, playing at the same time to keep them all in sync.

“It looks like we’re hanging out and COVID is not happening,” the New York resident told CNN. “It’s like an outlet. It makes you feel normal.”

Although he is saddened that so many sports are now suspended, he agrees with Dennison – suspensions are necessary, he said.

And most leagues are unlikely to be back anytime soon.

For everyone in mourning, here is everything you need to know about the position of professional leagues in the United States on their response to coronaviruses and when you can expect your teams to return.

MLB

In March, Major League Baseball canceled spring training and delayed the start of the 2020 season indefinitely, which was scheduled to start on March 26.

But as the spread of the coronavirus hasn’t slowed down yet, the league is now considering other options – including playing the entire season in one place.

“Although we have discussed the idea of ​​hosting matches in one location as a potential option, we have not chosen this option or developed a detailed plan,” the MLB said in a statement on Tuesday.

The league is considering “many contingency plans” for once the situation improves, the league said.

Baseball could be back as early as May, ESPN reported

Other reports indicate that the league is looking to have all the teams play in Arizona, where half of the MLB teams do their spring training in the Phoenix area. The stadiums are all about 50 miles from each other, which allows teams to quarantine themselves in a hotel and not have to travel far for their games.

The games, of course, would be played without fans.

However, the MLB says it has yet to seek approval of a specific plan from government officials or the players’ association to date.

NBA / WNBA

Almost a month ago, the NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. This week, Commissioner Adam Silver said there would be no word on the return of basketball until May – at the earliest.

What is a bored NBA fan doing?

Well, for starters, it looks like the players are just as impatient as the fans. Sixteen players – including Trae Young, Devin Booker, Zach LaVine and Demarcus Cousins ​​- participated in an NBA 2K20 tournament, in which they compete in the video game of basketball. So it’s not a real ball, but maybe it will fill the void in the hearts of the fans.

If simulated basketball just doesn’t work, the NBA has passed the league free until April 22 for fans stuck at home. The service offers reruns of games from the 2019-2020 season, as well as archived classic games.

Still, many questions remain about the return of the NBA, and it’s not just the start date. How will the regular season schedule be affected? How will the playoffs work? These are questions that Silver alluded to in an interview with TNT , but he said it was too early to make projections.

The WNBA, meanwhile, was scheduled to start its season on May 15, but has since been postponed. New start dates have not yet been announced.

NHL

On March 12, the National Hockey League suspended its regular season, which was originally scheduled to end on April 4, followed by the Stanley Cup playoffs, of course.

Obviously, a key has been thrown into regular programming.

The league, like many others, does not know much at the moment, although Commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday that officials hope to know more by the end of April. That means fans could watch hockey in the middle of summer

NASCAR

NASCAR postponed all racing events until May 3 , but that doesn’t mean there is no race to see. It just went virtual.

Many NASCAR drivers, including Dale Earnhardt Jr., have adopted iRacing – where drivers run from the comfort of their home. The sport existed long before the coronavirus, but was the subject of special attention because of the virus.

Fox Sports plans to air the rest of the iRacing season on their platforms , making the sport easily accessible to NASCAR fans.

NFL

The current National Football League season may be a few months away, but the 2020 draft is still scheduled for April 23.

How is it possible? The project is becoming entirely virtual, with coaches and team staff making choices from their individual homes, said Commissioner Roger Goodell in a memo.

During this time, the league and club facilities will remain closed indefinitely. The NFL season is slated to start in September, but depending on the state of the epidemic, that may change.

Tennis

Men’s and women’s professional tennis – ATP and WTA tournaments – have suspended their seasons until June 7 , freezing the ranking in the process.

This means that the French Open, or Roland Garros, which usually starts in May, has been moved to start instead on September 20.

Wimbledon, however, was completely canceled. It was to start on June 29.

That being said, it is a difficult time for tennis fans around the world. With players stuck at home, some have turned to social media to provide content to those who feel deprived of tennis.