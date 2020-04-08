How Philip Roth's nightmare was recreated for `` The Plot Against America ''

Sixteen years before the current pandemic hits us, the writer Philip Roth envisioned another type of plague. In “The Plot Against America”, Nazi aviator and sympathizer Charles Lindbergh wins the presidential election against Franklin Roosevelt, unleashing a wave of anti-Semitism that leaves families huddled in their homes.

This 2004 novel is the inspiration for the new HBO miniseries of the same name, which takes place from Monday to April 20. Roth, who died in 2018 at age 85, took his roots into account when writing about the Levin family in the 1940s Newark, NJ. He even called the couple’s younger son, Philip.

And so, when David Simon and Ed Burns adapted Roth’s book, they made sure that the framework around the working class, the American Jewish Levin family looked like the real thing.

“We decided that precision was important,” says production designer Richard Hoover, who oversaw the first three of the series’ six episodes. “It’s not like we’re creating a world transformed by an alien invasion.”

To recreate Roth’s world 80 years ago, Hoover visited the writer’s hometown, Newark’s Weequahic section.

“Roth’s house is still there,” he told the Post. “I have met people [who] said, “We knew Philip, but we didn’t want to talk to him because we didn’t want to be in his novels.” “

Today, Newark is riddled with non-1940s power lines and aluminum cladding, so the Hoover team found a good replacement for the Levins house in the nearby town of East Orange. They scoured New Jersey for “bits and pieces”, turned store fronts in Paterson and Jersey City and a theater marquee in Elizabeth.

One place that hasn’t changed much is the Newark Public Library, where Bess Levin (Zoé Kazan) is studying a possible move to Canada. “The architecture is there, echoing the real story,” says Hoover. “I looked at the doors and the hardware and knew they were there at the time. It was incredible. “

Dina Goldman, the creator of the production for the last three episodes, oversaw one of the scariest scenes on the show: a street of broken storefronts and anti-Semitic graffiti.

“It was our own version of Kristallnacht,” she says of the “broken glass night” in 1938 in Germany. She says her team took great care to recreate this atrocity on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Jersey City.

“We made sure to get everything on board at night, so it was not visible when we were not filming,” she said. She says the production team also met with neighbors to explain what they were doing.

Accessories master Peter Gelfman argued over the show’s vintage cars, cameras, buses and trains. One of its biggest assets: a functional replica of the Spirit of Saint-Louis, the Lindbergh plane flew over the Atlantic. The original is in the Smithsonian, but Gelfman found a copy at the old Rhinebeck airfield, north of Red Hook, New York. He filmed his takeoffs and landings there, manipulating it digitally in other places.

Of the two vintage buses he found, one was red: a no-no production. Gelfman wrapped it in vinyl sheet that his team painted yellow and green.

“Our color palette was very specific,” says costume designer Jeriana San Juan. “Because of its importance and its connection to Nazi swastikas, we were very careful about the introduction of red.” The first red we see is the lipstick worn by Winona Ryder’s character, Evelyn, who falls in love with a rabbi in love with Lindbergh. As America becomes fascist, red is bleeding scene after scene.

To get this 1940s look, the costume team scoured the historical archives and the magnificent street scenes taken by photographer Helen Levitt.

“I used an image she took of a young boy playing marbles,” says San Juan about a pair of short pants she made for young Philip (Azhy Robertson). “I made it in beautiful chevron wool, then I washed it a hundred times. . . There is a lot of work to be done to make new clothes look like old clothes! “

Her favorite piece is the interior dress she made for Bess, a replica of an antique she had found and accessorized with blue piping, the same shade as Kazan’s eyes. “She transmits so much emotion through her eyes,” she says. “I wanted all the lines to direct you there.”

The costumers made several copies of a faded leather jacket for Anthony Boyle’s beefy character, Alvin Levin. “At the end of the day, one of the [them] maybe left with him, “said San Juan.

But it was the exception. Roth’s story is so devastating, she says, “I think a lot of people wanted to get out of these costumes and go back to their own lives.”