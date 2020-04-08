Hotels, cruise ships and coronavirus hospitals: is it safe?

At the Sheraton Fairplex Hotel in Pomona, the gym and swimming pool are closed, the breakfast buffet has been closed and the 244 rooms are no longer accepting reservations.

Instead, the hotel on the Fairplex grounds plays a role in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic by hosting more than 30 healthcare professionals and first responders who have been exposed to the virus or who have tested positive and have nowhere else in self quarantine.

“So far, it has worked well,” said Miguel Santana, general manager of the Fairplex, the 487-acre facility that includes the hotel and hosts the Los Angeles County Fair and other events annually.

Since the pandemic has practically shut down the country’s travel and tourism industries, some hotels and cruise lines have offered empty rooms to relieve hospitals flooded with COVID-19 sufferers.

Several government agencies in the United States and abroad have turned to hotels to house sick and frontline warriors during the crisis. As for cruise ships – not so much.

Health experts and engineers say they are not surprised that government agencies are reluctant to turn cruise ships into floating hospitals.

Andrea Hricko, professor emeritus at the Keck School of Medicine at USC, said that the tight quarters and the history of epidemics on cruise ships makes medical use “a terrible idea”.

“It would add to our public health crisis that the operation of cruise ships is a hospital,” she said.

Neither hotels nor cruise ships would be ideal for treating critically ill COVID-`19 patients, but hotels could accommodate “low-acuity” patients because conference centers and other facilities may contain ‘necessary medical equipment, Summer Johnson McGee, dean of the School of Health Sciences at New Haven University, said in an email.

“A cruise ship is not a place for a critically ill person, and a hotel cannot be an intensive care unit,” she said.

Another problem is that hotels and cruise ships usually have common ventilation systems that would prevent the virus from spreading from people with coronavirus to people who don’t have it.

“If hotels and cruise ships are used only for non-coronavirus patients or only for coronavirus patients, they should be OK,” said Qingyan “Yan” Chen, professor of mechanical engineering and expert in ventilation systems at Purdue University, in an email. “But, you should never mix the two groups of patients. By mixing them, it is likely to cause cross-contamination and these non-coronavirus patients would be in great danger. “

Carnival Corp., the world’s largest cruise company with 105 cruise ships under its nine brands, made an offer on March 19 to convert ships for use as temporary hospitals. The company said the ships, with a total of 254,000 beds, could treat non-COVID-19 patients, freeing up land hospitals to focus on victims of the virus.

“As part of the offer, interested parties will only be invited to cover the essential costs of the vessel’s operations in port,” said Carnival in a statement.

The offer came a few days later Carnival announced that, “very cautiously,” it would temporarily halt the operations of its North American brands, including Carnival Cruises and Princess Cruises.

The US State Department issued a warning on March 8, urging American citizens to stop traveling on cruise ships, saying that ship passengers are more likely to contract coronavirus infection and may be subject to quarantine and other international travel restrictions.

The carnival has had conversations with US and foreign governments over the use of empty cruise ships, but no final deal has been reached, carnival spokesman Roger Frizzell said Tuesday.

Two other giant global cruise lines, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line, could not be reached for comment.

Frizzell dismissed claims that people are more likely to contract a disease, such as a norovirus, on a Carnival cruise ship than anywhere else.

“It’s a myth,” he said in an email. “Around the world, there are epidemics of norovirus on land that occur in about 13% of the population each year, but norovirus occurs only on cruise ships at a rate of 0.007%.

Cruise ships are cleaned regularly and inspected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Frizzell.

But Hricko, the retired professor of preventive medicine, stressed CDC data showing that norovirus outbreaks have been reported on cruise ships between nine and 12 times a year in the past five years.

McGee, the dean of New Haven University, is concerned that the cabins of cruise ships are too small for a bed, medical supplies and medical staff to care for a sick patient.

“Although the ships are generally accessible to people with disabilities, they were not designed to provide patients and staff with hospital beds, safety gates and other large equipment,” he said. she declared.

Frizzell said that all rooms on cruise ships comply with the United States Disability Act.

The hospitality industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, with occupancy rates in the United States dropping from around 80% a month ago to an average of around 20% in late March, according to data company STR hoteliers.

The American Hotel and Lodging Assn., A hotel business group in the country, last month asked for $ 150 billion in aid from the Trump administration to survive the crisis.

More than 15,000 hotels have offered to provide temporary accommodation for emergency workers and health workers, the professional group said. The association said that some hotels have also volunteered to be used as temporary hospital facilities, but a spokesperson for the group said it did not know how many had been converted for hospital use.

In a briefing on the Pentagon, Lieutenant-General Todd Semonite, commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said last month that the U.S. Army and the Engineers Corps had created a plan to convert hotels, college dorms and convention centers in hospital rooms.

The plan would involve removing the carpet, adding nursing stations, emergency power, electrical outlets, mobile workstations, laundry baskets and bed tables, among other changes.

To make sure the virus does not escape through the ventilation system, Semonite said, hotel rooms and dorms must be converted to “negative pressure” rooms by adjusting the ventilation system to pump more outside air and sealing the front door with plastic sheeting and a zipped opening.

“It is a relatively simple process,” he said.

Lieutenant-General Todd Semonite, Chief of @USACEHQ, provides a “simple” solution to the complex problem of building temporary medical facilities to help States respond to # COVID19. This clip is from a press conference by a senior military official on March 20, 2020. pic.twitter.com/HrASBfRSjz – US Army (@USArmy) March 21, 2020

Most of the rooms offered by the hotel are used to house first responders and COVID-19 patients who present with mild symptoms and do not require advanced medical care.

Last month, New York started hosting health care workers with coronavirus symptoms in hotels, following the same strategy deployed in Spain and China.

San Francisco also announced last month that it was identifying at least 3,500 hotel rooms to house people who tested positive for the virus but did not need a hospital room.

Aimbridge Hospitality – the largest operator of Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt hotels – announced in late March an agreement with Trestle Health & Housing to provide more than 700 hotels with 103,000 rooms across the United States to help combat pandemic, according to Trestle.

In Los Angeles County, the Sheraton Fairplex Hotel is one of four hotels and an RV park used for house over 60 healthcare professionals, first responders and those who have been exposed to the virus but do not yet need acute medical care.

“This is not a hospital like what you would see at the Pomona Valley Medical Center, with respirators and other equipment,” said Santana. “The rooms are as before.”