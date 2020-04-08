Hospitals: some emergency physicians lose wages and hours as Covid-19 rages

As a result, hospitals and other medical facilities and physician recruiting firms nationwide are recruiting thousands of workers or taking other measures to save money as the pandemic takes their toll. finance.

Meanwhile, some frontline medical workers risk their lives while making financial sacrifices.

Emergency doctors get hit

A Virginia hospital emergency doctor told CNN that hours are being cut and wages will drop because fewer patients will come through the door – although many who arrive are extremely sick with the virus and many have to be intubated. Part of the doctors’ income in the hospital depends on the number of patients they see.

“I’m putting my life on the line. I risk my family’s health by going to work. I don’t like the idea that I’m paid less for it,” said the doctor, who works for Envision. Healthcare, a medical personnel company, but did not want to be identified for fear of reprisals at work. “But I prefer to be paid a little less and have people stay at home.”

Envision, which is owned by private equity firm KKR and employs 27,000 providers across the country, said in a statement that it “is increasing the number of clinicians in areas with high patient volumes and is adjusting consequence in areas with low patient volume. ” He noted that the postponement of elective procedures and social distancing measures have resulted in lower volumes for many of his clinicians.

Another emergency physician working in Washington, DC, learned last week on National Physician Day that the physician’s employer, Alteon Health, was planning to reduce the amount corresponding to his retirement plan 401 ( k) and his contribution to the health savings account, as well as taking paid holidays. .

Last week, the doctor saw only five to ten patients in a single shift, compared to 25 to 30 people before the epidemic, although the numbers increased this week.

“I felt it was a slap in the face for frontline workers,” said the doctor, who asked not to be identified. “People say we should receive a risk premium. Then, on doctor’s day, they take contributions away from us that would help us pay for health care and plan for our retirement and vacation. ”

Alteon, which is owned by two investment companies, then took over some of the changes after ProPublica reported the plans. He has promised to catch up on the 401 (k) match after the pandemic is over, and clinicians will continue to receive paid time off, although it must be approved on a case-by-case basis.

The company, which employs 1,800 clinicians in 150 hospitals, will also not cut the compensation of facility medical directors and regional medical directors by 20%, although managers will cut their salaries by a quarter.

However, this will cause some suppliers of employees to work on schedule. “The best thing for their health and safety is to leave them at home to rest with their families and prepare for surges,” Alteon CEO Dr. Steve Holtzclaw wrote on Sunday.

To direct resources to areas with heavy workloads of coronaviruses, “we need to have a certain level of personnel flexibility given the large drop in patient volumes at our sites,” wrote Holtzclaw.

Meanwhile, another medical staffing company, TeamHealth, sent anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists last week asking them to volunteer for up to 90 days off work.

The anesthesiologist who shared the email with CNN was shocked that these cuts come at a time when more and more coronavirus patients are arriving in hospitals requiring intensive care.

“We are the doctors who do the most risky front-line work by intubating,” said the anesthesiologist, who also requested anonymity. “We are a few inches from them, then we put them on fans.”

A TeamHealth spokesperson said CNN’s anesthesia services were down 65% after authorities ordered the cancellation of the elective procedures.

TeamHealth, which was acquired by Blackstone in 2016, is also reducing the number of emergency physician hours in areas where fewer patients go to the hospital, a spokesperson confirmed. Over 100 members of TeamHealth executives have agreed to pay discounts.

Hospitals putting workers on leave

Hospitals across the country are putting staff on leave to try to save money.

Last week, the Boston Medical Center Health System released about 700 employees, about 10% of its workforce. The positions are mainly in administration. The move was the first reported in the Boston Globe

The hospital system has lost about $ 5 million in weekly revenues as elective surgeries and non-emergency visits have been postponed, a spokesperson said. It generally has 4,000 outpatient consultations per day.

In Florida, the Sarasota Memorial Health Care System announced Friday that temporary departures and reduced hours for employees would begin the following week. A drastic drop in non-emergency procedures and hospital patients resulted in a $ 16 million reduction in revenues in March, with an even more anticipated financial impact in April and May, the hospital said in an online statement.

The hospital system does not reduce nursing care or the staff needed to support patient care or essential services, a hospital spokesperson said. But senior managers will see their wages reduced.

The Sarasota Memorial is taking these cost-cutting measures as it had to “redirect funds, resources and equipment to respond to the pandemic, plan for surge needs, purchase additional supplies, and prepare and staff more isolation rooms throughout the hospital, “” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Trinity Health announced last week that it will place at least 2,500 employees in eight Michigan hospitals in the coming weeks, a spokesperson said.

The Catholic health system, which has 92 hospitals in nearly two dozen states, has not completed its national staffing plans, so the total number of leaves will increase, said one door. – word. Managers also suffer from salary cuts.

“This pandemic has severely disrupted the operations of Trinity Health, its colleagues and the people we serve,” said Michael Slubowski, CEO of the system, in a statement. “Ambulatory and home care services represent a large part of the healthcare system’s revenues and they are dropping considerably. This is understandable because of federal and state orders to stop elective surgeries – and because many healthy patients cannot see the doctor at this stage. time.”