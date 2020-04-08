Highlights of the 2020 presidential debates

July 30, 2019

Event type: Democratic debate

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Hosts: CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español

Moderators: Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper

Participants: Steve Bullock, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, John Hickenlooper, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Tim Ryan, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson

July 31, 2019

Event type: Democratic debate

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Hosts: CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español

Moderators: Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper

Participants: Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Bill de Blasio, Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Jay Inslee, Andrew Yang

September 12, 2019

Event type: Democratic debate

Location: Houston, Texas

Hosts: ABC News and Univision

Moderators: Linsey Davis, David Muir, Jorge Ramos and George Stephanopoulos

Participants: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang

October 15, 2019

Event type: Democratic debate

Location: Westerville, Ohio

Hosts: CNN and the New York Times

Moderators: Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper and Marc Lacey

Participants: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang

November 20, 2019

Event type: Democratic debate

Location: Atlanta

Hosts: MSNBC and The Washington Post

Moderators: Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, Ashley Parker and Kristen Welker

Participants: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang

December 19, 2019

Event type: Democratic debate

Location: Los Angeles

Hosts: PBS NewsHour and Politico

Moderators: Tim Alberta, Yamiche Alcindor, Amna Nawaz and Judy Woodruff

Participants: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang

January 14, 2020

Event type: Democratic debate

Location: monks

Hosts: CNN and Des Moines Register

Moderators: Wolf Blitzer, Brianne Pfannenstiel and Abby Phillip

Participants: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren

February 7, 2020

Event type: Democratic debate

Location: Manchester, New Hampshire

Hosts: ABC, Apple News and WMUR-TV

Moderators: Linsey Davis, Monica Hernandez, David Muir, Adam Sexton and George Stephanopoulos

Participants: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang

February 19, 2020

Event type: Democratic debate

Location: Las Vegas

Hosts: MSNBC, NBC News, The Nevada Independent and Telemundo

Moderators: Vanessa Hauc, Lester Holt, Hallie Jackson, Jon Ralston and Chuck Todd

Participants: Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren

February 25, 2020

Event type: Democratic debate

Location: Charleston, South Carolina

Hosts: CBS News, Congressional Black Caucus Institute and Twitter

Moderators: Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett, Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell and Bill Whitaker

Participants: Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren

March 15, 2020

Event type: Democratic debate

Location: Washington DC

Hosts: CNN and Univision

Moderators: Dana Bash, Jorge Ramos and Jake Tapper

Participants: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders

September 29, 2020

Event type: First presidential debate

Location: Notre Dame, Indiana

Hosts:

Moderators:

Participants:

October 7, 2020

Event type: Vice-Presidential debate

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Hosts:

Moderators:

Participants:

October 15, 2020

Event type: Second presidential debate

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Hosts:

Moderators:

Participants:

October 22, 2020

Event type: Third presidential debate

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Hosts:

Moderators:

Participants: