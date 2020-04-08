Highlights of the 2020 presidential debates

Event type: Democratic debate
Location: Miami, Florida
Hosts: NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo
Moderators: José Diaz-Balart, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd
Participants: Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, John Hickenlooper, Bernie Sanders, Eric Swalwell, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang
Transcription

July 30, 2019

Event type: Democratic debate
Location: Detroit, Michigan
Hosts: CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español
Moderators: Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper
Participants: Steve Bullock, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, John Hickenlooper, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Tim Ryan, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson
Transcription

July 31, 2019

Event type: Democratic debate
Location: Detroit, Michigan
Hosts: CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español
Moderators: Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper
Participants: Michael Bennet, Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Julián Castro, Bill de Blasio, Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, Kamala Harris, Jay Inslee, Andrew Yang
Transcription

September 12, 2019

Event type: Democratic debate
Location: Houston, Texas
Hosts: ABC News and Univision
Moderators: Linsey Davis, David Muir, Jorge Ramos and George Stephanopoulos
Participants: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang
Transcription

October 15, 2019

Event type: Democratic debate
Location: Westerville, Ohio
Hosts: CNN and the New York Times
Moderators: Erin Burnett, Anderson Cooper and Marc Lacey
Participants: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang
Transcripts: 8 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. ET, 10 p.m. ET

November 20, 2019

Event type: Democratic debate
Location: Atlanta
Hosts: MSNBC and The Washington Post
Moderators: Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, Ashley Parker and Kristen Welker
Participants: Joe Biden, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang
Transcription

December 19, 2019

Event type: Democratic debate
Location: Los Angeles
Hosts: PBS NewsHour and Politico
Moderators: Tim Alberta, Yamiche Alcindor, Amna Nawaz and Judy Woodruff
Participants: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang
Transcription

January 14, 2020

Event type: Democratic debate
Location: monks
Hosts: CNN and Des Moines Register
Moderators: Wolf Blitzer, Brianne Pfannenstiel and Abby Phillip
Participants: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren
Transcripts: 9 p.m. ET, 10 p.m. ET

February 7, 2020

Event type: Democratic debate
Location: Manchester, New Hampshire
Hosts: ABC, Apple News and WMUR-TV
Moderators: Linsey Davis, Monica Hernandez, David Muir, Adam Sexton and George Stephanopoulos
Participants: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang

February 19, 2020

Event type: Democratic debate
Location: Las Vegas
Hosts: MSNBC, NBC News, The Nevada Independent and Telemundo
Moderators: Vanessa Hauc, Lester Holt, Hallie Jackson, Jon Ralston and Chuck Todd
Participants: Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren
Transcription

February 25, 2020

Event type: Democratic debate
Location: Charleston, South Carolina
Hosts: CBS News, Congressional Black Caucus Institute and Twitter
Moderators: Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett, Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell and Bill Whitaker
Participants: Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Elizabeth Warren
Transcription

March 15, 2020

Event type: Democratic debate
Location: Washington DC
Hosts: CNN and Univision
Moderators: Dana Bash, Jorge Ramos and Jake Tapper
Participants: Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders
Transcription

September 29, 2020

Event type: First presidential debate
Location: Notre Dame, Indiana
Hosts:
Moderators:
Participants:

October 7, 2020

Event type: Vice-Presidential debate
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Hosts:
Moderators:
Participants:

October 15, 2020

Event type: Second presidential debate
Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
Hosts:
Moderators:
Participants:

October 22, 2020

Event type: Third presidential debate
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Hosts:
Moderators:
Participants:

