High School Seniors Adapt to New Standard While Preparing for College

Many seniors, like Desyree ‘McGhee, have left for the spring break without knowing that their high school experience is over.

“At first, when they canceled for a week, I said to myself” yes, another week of spring break “. And then they canceled the following week and then it was like waiting a minute,” said the senior.

Now that she is nearing the end of high school, she may have to start her university career.

“They plan to keep their tradition. So move in August and continue to stay on campus and go to campus courses and things like that. But if not, they will move more towards online courses,” said McGhee. .

McGhee was fortunate to visit his college of choice during the spring break.

However, other students were not so lucky. The closest to a campus is that of virtual tours.

“Students can visit our website and get a tour of the housing facility, and they can see the 3D type of the actual condition characteristics of the housing facility. So they can still be excited,” said the Undergraduate admissions director at the University of Nebraska in Omaha, Lina Stover, explained.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha says they have done their best to work with potential future students. They rely on social media.

“We have a joke in admissions that says you can’t spell admissions without flexibility,” said Stover.

The priority period for requesting financial assistance has been extended by one month. It is now May 1st.

Stover also advised students to stay in touch with their admissions counselor.

“Have conversations and ask these questions.” Okay, I’m interested in theater. Tell me about your theatrical productions, “” she added.

Most importantly, she said to relax and take the time to make the right decision.

McGhee said she was enjoying this time.

“Usually I’m busy. I’m going. So I’m just taking this time to spend with my family,” she said.