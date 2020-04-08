Here’s the full scoop on Samsung’s 2020 Galaxy A family

Samsung launched 2020 with the Galaxy S20 5G device family and the compact Z Flip. Now it puts the spotlight on entry-level and mid-range devices with the new Galaxy A series: A01, A11, A21, A51, A51 5G and A71 5G.

While these don’t provide flagship level specs, you can still expect a solid camera, long battery life, and overall, a capable Android smartphone. And yes, all run on Android with an additional Samsung user interface.

These just start $ 109.99 for the Galaxy A01 and go up $ 599.99 for the A71 5G.

Some of these devices are launched today, while others will be deployed in the coming weeks. In addition, many of them will arrive on AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon in the coming weeks. Samsung will also have unlocked models for the A11, A21 and A51.

Let’s take a look at what the Galaxy A 2020 series has to offer.

Galaxy A51

The Samsung Galaxy A51 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Full HD + screen, which should offer a vibrant and immersive experience. It has a pinhole notch in the center that fixes the 32-megapixel front camera which can be used to take selfies or unlock the phone. On the back you’ll find a four-camera setup with a 48-megapixel wide lens. It should provide improved detail and better photos overall, especially when used with 12-megapixel ultra-wide lenses, 5-megapixel depth and 5-megapixel macro lenses alongside.

There’s even a fingerprint sensor on the screen to unlock securely. You will be able to store many photos and videos (you can take up to 4K) with 128 GB of storage. There is also a microSD card slot for expansion. The Android experience on the A51 is powered by an octa-core processor consisting of a 2.3 GHz quad-core and four 1.7 GHz cores. It should be zipped and represent the most fluid experiences found on the A series.

It is associated with 4 GB of RAM and available now for Verizon $ 399.99. The unlocked model will arrive in the coming weeks.

Galaxy A01

At only $ 109.99, the Galaxy A01 is one of the most affordable devices ever made by Samsung. It aims to be a concentrated, essential experience bare. It starts with a 5.7-inch Infinity-V screen that incorporates a teardrop notch at the top of the device where Samsung is installed in a 5-megapixel front camera. This can be used for selfies, making the next epic TikTok and to unlock the A01 with your face. The rear has a dual camera configuration: a 13-megapixel wide lens and a 2-megapixel depth camera. That way you can capture a full city skyline and take bokeh photos. What is bokeh? Well, this is Samsung’s answer to Apple’s portrait mode.

The power supply for the A01 is a 3000 mAh battery, associated with an octa-core processor composed of a 2.0 GHz quad-core and a 1.45 GHz quad-core. This should give the phone enough power for everyday tasks and capturing content. It should also be effective in giving you long-lasting battery life.

The Galaxy A01 was released today on Verizon for $ 109.99. You can lock your order on Samsung.com. This is also where an unlocked model will arrive in the coming weeks.

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A11 increases price to $ 179.99 and increases the screen size to 6.4 inches. This larger screen comes with a sharper HD + Infinity-O display. This also includes a pinhole camera in the upper left corner which is similar to the display on the Galaxy S10e. There is also an 8 megapixel camera in this hole. It is powered by a larger 4000 mAh battery and is associated with a 1.8 GHz processor. It’s faster than the A01 and gets the same 2 GB of RAM for increased performance.

At the rear, you will find a 13 megapixel wide, 5 megapixel ultra wide and 2 megapixel deep lens. You will also find a fingerprint sensor in the center. Don’t expect it to be the fastest, but it will allow you to take full advantage of the rear triple camera setup. You can also store photos, videos, music and applications with 32 GB of internal storage. There is also an extension with a microSD card slot.

Samsung to ship Galaxy A11 in coming weeks for $ 179.99.

Galaxy A21

A series A with a quadricamera? That’s exactly what the $ 249.99 Galaxy A21 brings to the table. You have four cameras on the back, including a 16-megapixel wide lens, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a two-megapixel depth lens and a two-megapixel macro lens. These will allow you to capture large, vibrant shots as well as close-ups that retain the details. Your viewfinder for these shots will be a 6.5 inch HD + Infinity-O screen. That fits with the pinhole design (as seen on the A11 and S10e) and a 5-megapixel front camera is tucked inside.

There is a fingerprint sensor on the back to unlock and authenticate. A 4000mAh battery should last all day and has a fast charge support of up to 15 watts. Inside, it has 32 GB of storage and a microSD card slot for expansion. It is also powered by an octa-core processor made up of 2.3 GHz quad-core and 1.8 GHz quad-core chips. It should be zipped and faster than the A11 or A01.

It will launch this summer for $ 249.99.

Galaxy A51 5G and A71 5G

A common theme between the A series and the S20 family is that some models support 5G. And that means you can get a fully paid 5G phone for less than $ 600. The A51 5G will cost $ 499.99 and the A71 5G will be $ 599.99.

With the A51 5G, you get almost the same material as the normal A51. It is therefore a 6.5-inch screen, 128 GB of storage and a 48-megapixel rear lens. But Samsung is increasing RAM to 6 GB for better performance and increasing the battery to 4,500 mAh to ensure it can last a full day.

the A71 5G, on the other hand, offers the most high-end experience on an A-series phone, and it should, because it has a price of $ 599.99. It has a huge 6.7-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O screen, which essentially results in a vibrant screen that can deliver a compelling and detail-rich experience. It is still paired with a 5-megapixel front camera. The rear panel offers a four-camera configuration with a 64-megapixel main lens, combined with ultra-wide, macro and depth lenses. You will also get 6 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage as well as a microSD card slot, an octa-core processor and a 4500 mAh battery. It also supports fast charging of 25 watts via wire.

Samsung’s Galaxy A51 5G and A71 5G will launch in the coming weeks for $ 599.99.

Let’s sum up

If you don’t need the latest innovations, the Galaxy A 2020 series is for you. We enjoyed the Galaxy A50 and have the impression that these will work just as well while expanding the range with more options for more people.

Note: The above prices reflect the prices indicated by the retailer at the time of publication.