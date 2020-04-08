Hedgies Seeks To Capitalize On Harmful Businesses Like Warren Buffett

Hedge fund billionaires like Nelson Peltz seek to emulate Warren Buffett’s strategy of investing in distressed companies through preferred stocks as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the economy, The Post has learned.

Large hedge funds like Trielt Partners of Peltz and Oaktree Capital Management of Howard Marks have scoured the world for opportunities to invest large sums of money in companies affected by safe haven orders in exchange for large assorted stocks dividends and warrants. buy new titles at a lower price, sources say.

Buffett, the head of Berkshire Hathaway, is famous for using preferred shares to make billions of companies in distress, including Goldman Sachs during the financial crisis. Berkshire’s $ 5 billion investment in Goldman in 2008, in exchange for shares that yielded a high 10% dividend and warrants to buy new shares at low cost, paid off $ 3.7 billion in 2011, just three years later.

“It won’t be just Buffett this time,” a well-known hedge fund manager told The Post. “I spoke to a CEO this week” about such an investment, said the hedgie on the lookout.

Trian, an $ 11 billion hedge fund known for its activist investments, declined to comment. But Peltz has not previously invested in distressed companies in exchange for preferred shares, sources said.

Marks of Oaktree, which manages $ 120 billion in assets, has already entered into such agreements, including an investment of $ 225 million in 2012 in the nut seller Diamond Foods. In exchange, Oaktree won preferred shares that paid a 12% dividend and warrants to buy 4.4 million shares at $ 10. Four years later, in 2016, Diamond was purchased by the savory snack maker Snyder’s-Lance for $ 40.46 per share.

Marks declined to comment on his investment strategy in the coronavirus economy. “I never talk about tactics and strategies during the game,” he told The Post.

Sources say many other hedge funds are on the lookout for Buffett deals, including two weeks ago when struggling cruise giant Carnival was looking for funding.

“They were leading a process and contacted all the major hedge funds,” said a source familiar with the process.

The carnival ended up exploiting the public bond markets – thanks to a last-minute recovery on the stock market, which helped reopen the door to financing public markets.

The cruise operator last week assessed a $ 4 billion bond issue at an interest rate of 11.5%. If she had been forced to turn to a large hedge fund or private equity firm for a cash injection, including preferred shares with warrants to buy more shares, it would likely have cost more to the company, said industry experts.

Preferred stocks, especially when combined with warrants to buy stocks, hold the promise of such high returns because they also carry a lot of risk. The stock could fall, leaving investors with only the dividend. And when a company files for bankruptcy, the preferred shareholders, although superior to the holders of common shares, are below the holders of debts in the payment line.

Even the “Oracle of Omaha” can be destroyed.

Last April, Buffett’s Berkshire invested $ 10 billion in preferred shares with Occidental Petroleum for an 8% dividend. Buffett also won warrants to buy up to 80 million Occidental shares at $ 62.50 a share.

At the time, Occidental was valued at $ 50 billion. With oil prices dropping, it is now valued at just $ 13 billion and its shares are trading at $ 13.83 per share, well below the price of Buffett warrants.