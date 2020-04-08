Hawaii Mayor Arrests Florida Man: You’re a “Covidiot”

HONOLULU – A mayor of Hawaii has a word of choice for the man from Florida accused of trying to flout the quarantine of travelers from Hawaii: “covidiot”.

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami does not take credit for coining the word born from the COVID-19 pandemic, but said, “I may have been the first elected official to break it out in public.”

Bobby Edwards, of Boynton, Florida, was arrested last week after police said he had landed on the island without proof of accommodation. Statewide order requires those who have arrived in the islands for quarantine for 14 days.

Edwards, 31, “was bellicose towards airport staff and officers when he was arrested,” said police. “Edwards was also showing significant signs of intoxication and was not cooperative.”

Earlier last week, Kauai police arrested another man in Florida, Dwight Anthony Tucker from Tampa. He was arrested in Hanalei, a tourist town, a day after arriving in Kauai, police said. He was arrested after authorities said he had failed to comply with the state-wide David Ige government order, which requires all visitors arriving on or after March 26 to get underway. quarantine at their place of accommodation.

Also last week, Kauai police arrested Devin Martin of Olympia, Washington, and charged him with violating the quarantine order. “He did not have a reservation for suitable accommodation and reportedly refused to find suitable accommodation,” said the police.

None of the three could be reached immediately for comment on Tuesday.

The arrest of three “covidiots” sends a message that Kauai is fighting to protect its residents, said Kawakami. It also instituted a 9 p.m. at 5 am curfew for residents and visitors, implemented a daily pass system for visitors to reduce congestion for those who want to exercise on the beaches and ordered the police, with the help of the National Guard, to conduct checkpoints across the island.

“I guess there are different degrees of how far you can be a covidiot,” said Kawakami. “These three rank quite high. I would say they rank high enough to try to flee a state with a lot of sick people to come to Hawaii where we worked hard. Everyone sacrifices. “

Tuesday afternoon there were 410 confirmed statewide coronavirus casesincluding 18 on Kauai. There have been five deaths across the state. The three returned to the mainland, with the help of the Kauai Visitors’ Bureau. The expenses make Kawakami upset, but he said there was a need to get them out of Hawaii.

“But, you know, when you consider the risk they pose to our community, not having a quarantine place, having no housing, quite frankly, maybe being another homeless person which we would be asked to take care of, “he said. “You know, it hurts.” Kawakami plans to send them invoices.

“I have heard that some visitors come here and take advantage of the COVID-19 situation with cheap flights,” said Jessica Lani Rich, president of the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii.

On Monday, with funding from the Hawaii Tourism Authority, she sent three homeless people back to Los Angeles after arriving in Honolulu, with nowhere to go.

Officials warn that those wishing to come to Hawaii without accommodation cannot leave the airport.

Even before state travelers were quarantined and the statewide home stay order that allowed essential activities such as grocery shopping and outdoor exercise, Kawakami said he should “make Kauai as unattractive as possible very quickly”, even at the expense of tourism. -dependent economy.

“We didn’t have to face it. There was not even a second thought, ”he said. “Health and safety … is paramount. There is nothing more important than protecting our people and we are ready to fight for it. “