Hank Aaron puts into perspective the historical HR he achieved 46 years ago

Forty-six April 8, Hank Aaron overtook Babe Ruth with his 715th circuit.

And 46 years later, Aaron credits the courage and strength of Jackie Robinson when he crossed the color barrier at Ebbets Field on April 15, 1947, with the Brooklyn Dodgers for inspiring him to persevere and defeat racism. relentlessly tracking him down – death threats in the mail, his secretary Carla Corn instructed to open his letters and send them to the FBI, his daughter Gaile unable to go to Fisk University due to security concerns, and his need for security for the 2¹ / ₂ years that led to hammering a 1-0 fastball from Al Downing to the center left bottom of the fourth at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium – on his way to the sacred record for Ruth.

“I thought if he could stand up and take the abuse he committed, I could do the same and be the same person, as long as God gave me the opportunity to play the game,” said Aaron at the Post on the eve of his historic birthday from his house in southwest Atlanta.

And so Aaron, as much a sports gentleman as anyone who has played, felt a mixture of happiness and relief during the magical night when he made history.

“It was time for me to get up and be tall, to do what I was sent here for,” said Aaron.

Aaron, who finished with 755 HR, will not see an asterisk of his name when he proudly watches the reruns of his magic moment. It will be another story for Barry Bonds, who broke Aaron’s record in 2007 and finished with 762 homers because he is the shameful face in disgrace of the steroid era.

“The only thing I can say is that there absolutely cannot be an asterisk behind what I have done,” said Aaron.

“I did it in the time that I did it. I did it because God gave me the talent to do it. There was nothing extraordinary, nothing suspicious. It was done because I was there to do it. “

Aaron remembers leaving school as a teenager to watch Robinson play the Dodgers Mobile Bears minor league team.

“I didn’t watch him as a baseball player, I watched him as a human being, how he behaved,” said Aaron.

“I experienced some things similar to Jackie. Whenever something happened, I would watch it and say, “If he can do it, then I should be able to do it too.” “

Aaron hopes there can be a 2020 baseball season. I asked him if he would be worried or scared about the kind of isolated setting envisioned by MLB during this COVID-19 nightmare, which prevents it, as well as the most of us go out.

“I don’t know if I would be afraid or not,” said Aaron. “I don’t think I would be afraid. I think I would be about as brave as you. God works in a mysterious way. He gives you the ability and the things to do, and he looks forward to your accomplishment. things He gave you the ability to do. When I first started playing baseball, they wouldn’t let me play in Florida with my white teammates. They wouldn’t let me dress in the locker room with my teammates “They weren’t letting me do a lot of things. These kinds of things, I believe God has a way of making things good for everyone.”

On April 8, 1974, God arranged everything for Hank Aaron. His mother joined him at the plate when the game stopped.

“I was very grateful that my mom and parents are here, it’s number one,” said Aaron. “It was a moment for me.”

And while he looks at the highlights 46 years to the day?

“It will make me happy,” said Aaron. “I have a granddaughter [Emily Jewel] she is no longer from college and she is quite proud of the fact that her grandfather set the record. “

Aaron, married for 47 years to his wife Billye, hadn’t thought of the birthday until a friend called him and called him Tuesday morning.

“I was not aware of it,” said Aaron. “I knew we were going through difficult times in this country and I was worried about my grandchildren; I was worried about my wife and my house.

“And those are the things that worried me.”

