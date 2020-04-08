Hal Willner, music producer “SNL”, died at 64 years of a coronavirus

Hal Willner – the respected producer who worked with Lou Reed and Marianne Faithfull, was a long-time staff member of “Saturday Night Live” and compiled a series of quirky all-star tribute albums – died Monday at age 64. A Willner representative confirmed the producer’s death to Rolling Stone. Although a cause of death has yet to be announced, a source close to Willner told Rolling Stone that he is suffering from symptoms compatible with the coronavirus.

Born in Philadelphia in 1956, Willner arrived in New York in 1974 and quickly started working for producer Joel Dorn on albums by Bette Midler and Roberta Flack. In 1980, he had the idea of ​​producing an album of jazz covers of Fellini film music. Quite quickly, he had recruited Debbie Harry and Chris Stein of Blondie, as well as artists like Wynton Marsalis, for the album entitled “Amarcord Nino Rota”.

This acclaimed project would be the first of many. For tribute albums similar to Charles Mingus, Thelonious Monk and music from Disney films, Willner recruited artists like Keith Richards, Sting, Tom Waits, Ringo Starr, Elvis Costello, The Replacements and Iggy Pop.

Since 1980, Willner had chosen music for the sketches on “Saturday Night Live”, and he also produced or co-produced albums by Lou Reed (“Ecstasy”, “The Raven” and “Lulu”) and Marianne Faithfull (“Before the Poison “among them). Willner and Reed were particularly close, and Willner oversaw a set of Reed solo albums released after Reed’s death. “We were sort of like best friends,” said Willner in 2017. “He didn’t like being alone. There was not a night that he never went out. He knew everything about restaurants and plays, bands. He would be in any club. He didn’t accept that he was going to die. Bowie did. Leonard [Cohen] fact. Lou just declaimed. He just loved being alive. “

Willner also played a central role in Jeff Buckley’s career when he invited Buckley to a 1991 tribute concert in New York for Buckley’s father Tim – an event that introduced young Buckley to the musical community of New York and actually launched his career.

Willner, who had a playful charm and was loved by many in the business, had recently produced a tribute album in honor of Marc Bolan and T. Rex which included contributions from Nick Cave, Kesha, father John Misty, Lucinda Williams and Joan Jett. He lived in New York and was married to former Rolling Stone writer Sheila Rogers.