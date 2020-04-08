Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter John Prine dies at 73 from coronavirus

Grammy-winning folk and country singer-songwriter John Prine died Tuesday of complications from coronavirus, his family confirmed to Rolling Stone. He was 73 years old. he had been hospitalized March 26 and placed on a ventilator two days later.

His family news tweeted about her critical condition the following Sunday: “This is difficult news to share. But many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know and give you the opportunity to send more of this love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you. “

His wife Fiona Whelan Prine, whom he married in 1996, said Monday that she had recovered from the virus, but John was still in critical condition.

Born in the suburbs of Chicago in Maywood, Illinois, in 1946, Prine learned to play the guitar with his older brother. At 23, after serving in the military during the Vietnam War, Prine worked as a postman and played his original songs at the Chicago folk club The Fifth Peg. Young journalist Roger Ebert fell overnight and wrote a stellar review for the Chicago Sun-Times, helping launch Prine’s music career.

Kris Kristofferson, who became one of Prine’s first longtime supporters and friends, added him to a New York show that caught the attention of labels. Prine made her debut with an eponymous album in 1971.

Although the racy musician never scored his own success, he did several for others – the best known being “Angel From Montgomery”, recorded by Bonnie Raitt.

Well-known artists have also covered several songs from Prine’s album, including “Sam Stone” (recorded by Johnny Cash, John Fogerty and more), “Hello in There” (Joan Baez, Bette Midler, David Allan Coe) and “Paradise” (John Denver, among others).

Prine has been praised by Bob Dylan, and countless other songs from his 24 albums have been recorded by dozens of artists, including Kristofferson, George Strait, Paul Westerberg, Norah Jones and Dwight Yoakam. This eponymous debut album was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014.

After the treatment of two episodes of cancer in 1998 and 2013, Prine’s voice sounded lower and lower, Prine continued to record.

He released “The Tree of Forgiveness” in 2018, his first album of new songs in 13 years, which peaked at # 5 on the Billboard 200 – a career high for him.

On its website, Prine said“I kept saying that when I made this album, it would be my last. But if things are going really well with that, I don’t see why I wouldn’t do anything else. “

Before falling ill, Prine had planned a North American and European tour which was due to start in May.

Prine was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019 and won the Grammy Awards for her 1991 album “The Missing Years” and 2005 “Fair & Square”.

Prine was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award this year. At the ceremony in January, Raitt paid tribute to him with an acoustic version of “Angel From Montgomery”.

“My friend John Prine, who is sitting right there, wrote” Angel From Montgomery “and so many other songs that changed my life,” said Raitt after his performance. “I love you, John.”

Hearing about her critical condition, folk singer Baez dedicated a YouTube performance of “Hello in There” to John and Fiona, claiming that it has been one of the most requested songs in her repertoire for over 40 years.

After Fiona, who was also her manager, tweeted the news of her illness, artists and fans from all over the place rang, “Sending our love to each of you.” Hoping for the best, ”said Jason Isbell; “Wait, John. The world needs you, ”said Todd Snider; “We love you so much John,” said Margo Price; “Fuck if we lose john prine i swear to f – – king GOD,” tweeted Patton Oswald; “Sending blessings and all kinds of good mojo that we can ward off. We all love John Prine, ”said Drive-By Truckers; and Mark Hamill, who said, “Get well soon John!”

Jim James from my morning jacket published a moving cover of “All the Best” on Instagram, saying, “I just wanted to send some love to our brother, John Prine. We are very grateful for all the amazing music you have given us and for all the fun we have had in listening to music. I feel so blessed to have been able to play music with you. “