Golf locks into its big 2020 calendar amid postponements and cancellations

The PGA Championship and the US Open have been moved from May and June to August 6 and 9 and September 17 and 20 respectively, after which the Ryder Cup is expected to continue as scheduled from September 25 to 27 in Wisconsin.

In the women’s golf calendar, the first two majors of the year – the ANA Inspiration and the US Women’s Open – were moved to September and December respectively.

“This is a difficult and stimulating time for all those who have to deal with the effects of this pandemic,” read a joint statement from the golf organizing bodies.

“We remain very aware of the obstacles that lie ahead, and each organization will continue to follow the advice of the main public health authorities, organizing competitions only if it is safe and responsible to do so.

“In recent weeks, the global golf community has come together to collectively offer a calendar of events which we hope will serve to entertain and inspire golf enthusiasts around the world.”

With the coronavirus plunging the sports calendar into disarray, sports organizers are looking for ways to reschedule their flagship events.

The Olympic Games and the Euro have already been postponed to next year, while the French Tennis Open was moved to September and Wimbledon was canceled.

It is the first time since World War II that the Open Golf Championship has been canceled; the 149th edition of the tournament will now take place from July 16 to 19.

The cancellation means that the other three majors for men’s golf and the Ryder Cup will all be held in the United States between August and December.

On Monday, the PGA Tour announced that it was trying to plan additional events in the weeks ahead of the Open, the US Open and the Olympics.