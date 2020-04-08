Gmail has thousands in mysterious global downtime

by April 8, 2020 world
Gmail stopped working properly for thousands of users on Wednesday as people struggled to work from their homes in a coronavirus pandemic, according to Google.

Problem tracking site Down Detector said it had received more than 2,500 reports of interruptions in Google’s email environment from users in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and Spain.

The suspension will be less than a month after Gmail and YouTube counted for a moment last month.

Google did not immediately respond to the request for comment, but Gmail responded separately to the flood of complaints on Twitter.

“We are aware of this problem and are working to fix it. We appreciate your patience. ” it told one user.


Source —–> https://nypost.com/2020/04/08/gmail-down-for-thousands-in-mysterious-global-outage/

