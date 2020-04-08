GM to manufacture 30,000 fans to help the United States fight the coronavirus pandemic

General Motors will manufacture 30,000 fans within five months to support the US fight against the coronavirus, federal officials said on Wednesday.

The automaker will deliver the lifesavers to the national strategic stock by the end of August under a $ 489.4 million contract with the federal Department of Health and Human Services, officials said.

It is the first pact for the production of ventilators under the Defense Production Act, which President Donald Trump invoked two weeks ago to order GM to manufacture the respirators. The law of 1950 authorized the president to oblige private companies to act during national crises.

“By noting contracts under the DPA, HHS is helping manufacturers like GM get the supplies they need to produce fans as quickly as possible, while ensuring that these fans are routed through national strategic stock there where they are most needed. and the Secretary of Social Services, Alex Azar, said in a statement.

The contract establishes a schedule that will see GM deliver more than 6,100 fans to the stock by June 1, according to federal authorities. The Detroit-based company said it plans to start shipping ventilators this month through a partnership with medical device company Ventec Life Systems.

The two companies “are working quickly and urgently to provide front-line health care professionals with the critical care ventilators they need to treat critically ill patients,” GM said in a statement on Wednesday. “We remain committed to working with the administration to ensure that American innovation and manufacturing meets the needs of the country during this global pandemic.”

Trump has ordered GM to start manufacturing fans after accusing the company and its CEO, Mary Barra, of slowing down their response to the virus crisis and charging too high prices for the devices. The move came amid calls from hard-hit states like New York to the federal government to provide more ventilators to treat a growing number of coronavirus patients.

The federal contract with GM was announced about a week after rival automaker Ford pledged to produce 50,000 fans by July 4 in partnership with GE Healthcare. Ford production is slated to start later this month.