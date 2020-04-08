Gary Cohen searches Astros during the broadcast of Virtual Mets

The Major League Baseball may have stopped, but the Houston Astros’ mockery and mockery for their infamous cheating scandal certainly didn’t.

During a Mets vs Astros simulation on Tuesday on “MLB: The Show”, the Mets broadcast booth by Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling had a good laugh at the expense of the Astros by calling virtual play.

“You can hardly hear the crowd tonight, it almost sounds like you are playing in a library,” Cohen said on the SNY feed. “Which would mean that any sound that might come from the shelter, say, the sound of a trash can being hit, would be pretty great.”

Before the coronavirus pandemic postponed opening day, Astros players were weighing the weight of criticism for systemic use by the organization of sign theft technology.

The franchise was fined $ 5 million, tied up four choices in total, and general manager Jeff Luhnow and general manager AJ Hinch was banned from baseball for a year, but fans have released their version of a punishment throughout spring training. People hit trash cans, heckled players in the pirogue and brought creative signs to express their feelings about the scandal.

It seems that even broadcast booths have to take their photos.