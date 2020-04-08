Gary Cohen presents a 25-game season and discusses simulated Mets games

Like everyone, Gary Cohen doesn’t know if there will be a baseball season. The new coronavirus has pushed it away for now, along with all other professional sports.

But the play-by-play announcer SNY des Mets thinks the MLB should last as long as possible, even if it means starting until September, before canceling the season.

“Everyone hopes there are vestiges of a season, and for me, even if you can’t come back before mid-September and you play 40 games until the end of October, then a post- season, if that’s for sure, I would be fine, “he told the Post in a telephone interview.” I think a certain season is better than no season. “

Some disagree, it would be best to wait until baseball until 2021 if it cannot get started quickly. The Hall of Fame Mariano Rivera recently stated that he did not think the winner of a 60 game season should be called a champion.

“I think something is better than nothing, whatever it is, even if it’s a 25-game sprint,” said Cohen, who spends his free time reading, exercising and cooking. “I think it would be different. But it would certainly be better than nothing. “

With no games available, SNY simulated the Mets season in the video game “MLB The Show”. For the first time, Cohen and teammates Keith Hernandez and Ron Darling called Tuesday night’s game against the Astros (8 p.m., YouTube, Twitter). The three opened the season, and Cohen suggested calling a game they recorded Monday night.

“None of us, Keith, Ron or myself, have ever really been exposed to video games, so the whole concept is a little bit different,” said Cohen, 61.

“” MLB The Show, “which is what they use, is very realistic, and it almost sucks you in, and you think you are really watching something real. From time to time, something weird happens to you. remember that it’s just a video game, whether it’s a player’s movement or something strange that wouldn’t happen in real life.

“The moment was also different. They advance the game faster. As if there is a foul, they go directly to the next court. We all had to understand this on the fly. There was a part of it that gave the impression that we were making a game. The interactions between the three of us were very similar to what you would have if you were making a real game, of course the difference being that it was not a real game and we were sitting in three different places watching this simulation. “

Submit your questions Put here to receive an answer in a future mail

The Mets are struggling in the simulation, starting 2-7, with three more innings. But Michael Conforto has just returned from the oblique injury he suffered in spring training and with a day off Monday, the team jumped Michael Wacha in the rotation, opposing Jacob deGrom to Justin Verlander to open the series in a confrontation of the winners of the Cy Young Awards. In the simulation, Verlander did not suffer a groin injury requiring surgery, as he did in real life.

“It was fun, but it was a little weird at the same time, to think that this is all we have,” said Cohen. “But I think people will enjoy it, because we sit down and call ourselves a match, which we haven’t been able to do for a while.”