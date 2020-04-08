Gary Bettman: Coronavirus Could Force NHL Season End

Third Colorado Avalanche player positive for COVID-19, the NHL announced Tuesday, shortly after Commissioner Gary Bettman first admitted it may not be possible finish the regular season and lead the Stanley Cup playoffs. has traditionally done.

Bettman also said in an interview with NBCSN that continued uncertainty about the COVID-19 pandemic makes it impossible to project a timetable for a resumption of the season.

The unnamed Colorado player tests positive to eight the number of NHL players known to have tested positive. The Ottawa Senators recognized five positive tests among their players and a positive test among their traveling members for the games in San Jose, Anaheim and Los Angeles from March 7 to 11. In addition, broadcaster John Kelly of Colorado – who played at the Staples Center on March 9 – and broadcaster Gord Wilson of Ottawa said they had the new coronavirus.

The NHL suspended play on March 12 with approximately 85% of its regular season schedule over. The regular season was scheduled to end last Saturday and the playoffs would likely have started on Wednesday. The NHL has recommended players and staff members to isolate themselves until April 15 and is likely to extend this recommendation.

Speaking to Mike Tirico of NBCSN, Bettman said that the leaders of the league hope to have a better understanding of the situation by the end of this month. “We are visualizing all our options. We want to be ready to go as soon as we have the green light,” he said. “Nothing has been excluded, nothing has been excluded.”

He added, “The best thing and the simplest thing would be if at some point we could finish the regular season and then enter the playoffs as we normally do. We understand that this may not be possible. “

Bettman said a potential playoff format should take into account the uneven number of games played by teams during the season break. “Everything we do has to be fair,” he said. “We are considering every conceivable alternative to deal with any eventuality.”

Hosting playoff games at neutral venues has been discussed, with sites such as Grand Forks, N.D., and Buffalo as potential candidates to host playoffs. Playing in the depths of summer is a viable option. “The days when the games had to be postponed because there was no air conditioning in a building are far behind us,” said Bettman. “We can manage ice making now in any condition. … Ice will not be a factor. “

Bettman was one of a dozen commissioners and league presidents who participated in a conference call with President Trump last weekend, and Bettman described it as “a very cordial and constructive conversation.” The consensus was that more information would be needed before making any decisions about resuming a league’s season.

“All of us who play sports, we focus essentially on the same things,” said Bettman. “First and foremost, the health, well-being and safety of people is most important, and although we all fail to play sports, whether to watch it or watch it, and we all want come back as soon as possible, we understand what the No. 1 priority is. “