Frank Ntilikina of the Knicks remains ready despite being blocked here

The cessation of the coronavirus pandemic did not stop the Knicks’ playmaker Frank Ntilikina from trying to stay in shape, but it did require some purchases.

Ntilikina, unable to return to his home country, France, under NBA guidelines banning international travel, said some players had done group training via video apps. It’s making its way into the NBA when the gyms are closed and players have a hard time getting up.

“It was tough the first few days, so I decided to put on weight,” said Ntilikina when answering fan questions on the Knicks website on Tuesday evening. “Get bands, get a bench, jump rope. All the tools that you can really have and help you stay fit inside the house. We have a program with our teammates. We stay connected. We all try to stay ready. “

Ntilikina returned to Dallas, where his new agent Bouna Ndiaye remains. He spent a lot last summer in Dallas.

Ntilikina may have ended his third season on a high note. In the penultimate game before the season’s suspension, Ntilikina, 21, became the youngest Knick to score a 20-point game and 10 assists.

Ntilikina’s shooting percentages are still not up to scratch (39.3% overall, 32.1% of 3 point range), but in the Knicks’ last eight games, he has shot 40% from 3.

“My confidence grows during my first three years because of all the work I do every day, going to the gym to work on my skills, to work my body,” said Ntilikina. “And today it helped me to be more comfortable on the pitch and to be automatically more confident. I think the part of the game that has improved the most is confidence. “

The Knicks lost this game to Washington, so he wouldn’t use it as his “best memory” this season. Instead, he chose the March 2 win over Houston, which was overshadowed by the James Dolan feud against Spike Lee.

“It was a great victory, we played a great game,” said Ntilikina. “Houston came to play in New York and really wanted to win this game. That night we played basketball very well and the Garden was really jumping too. It was fun.”

Ntilikina’s defense has always been excellent, with her intelligence and long arms. With Ntilikina on the ground, the Knicks’ defensive rating was 110.5, which would have placed 16th in the NBA. Without him, the odds were 114.1 (28th).

During Q-and-A, Ntilikina was asked if he had a special defensive exercise that had helped. He replied that it was not the exercises but his coaching in France that made him so skilled.

The oldest Knick will enter the final year of his rookie contract, earning $ 6.2 million in 2020-2021. Knicks fans love or hate their choice of 2017 lottery, it seems.

“Knicks fans love the team,” said Ntilikina. “They really want the team to succeed. They really have that motivation with basketball. It’s also what makes it so special to be able to play at the Garden. “

Ntilikina giggled when asked when he had French fries in the city if he called them French fries.

“These are just fries,” he said. “They don’t even come from France. They [started] in Belgium.”