Former Morningside basketball coach Carl Franklin dies

Carl Franklin, who coached NBA players Byron Scott and Elden Campbell at Inglewood Morningside High and spent more than 40 years as an educator, administrator and coach, died Tuesday morning in a Los Angeles hospital after a short illness, according to a family member. He was 74 years old.

Born April 3, 1946 in Detroit, Franklin cross-country at Detroit High School before moving to Riverside and attending Cal State Los Angeles, where he began to learn more about basketball training and obtained his teaching diploma. He was enlisted in military service in 1966.

Franklin came to Morningside, which sits at the bottom of the Forum, in 1971, first as a security aide and received advice from head coach Jim Harrick, who was to become a UCLA coach for a 1995 national championship. Franklin succeeded as head coach of Morningside in 1976.

“He was in the gym every day watching us,” said Harrick. “He was a wonderful guy.”

Among Franklin’s players were Scott and Campbell, who ended up playing for the Lakers. His 1992 team starred Stais Boseman and won a State Division III championship. He then became sports director and district administrator. He retired in 2005 after a battle with cancer and lived in Los Angeles.

In one Jockbio.com story, Scott said of Franklin, “I communicated with coach Franklin well into my Morningside career. He was an excellent high school coach. We called him the little pit bull because he was short, but he was a big man on campus. Everyone feared him because he was so hard and disciplined, and everyone had a lot of respect for him because of his knowledge of basketball. “

Funeral arrangements are pending.