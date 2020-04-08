Ford vs. Ferrari producer Peter Chernin settles in at Netflix

In the latest sign of Netflix’s ambitions in the film industry, the streaming giant has signed an agreement with “Ford vs. Ferrari” producer Peter Chernin, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Los Angeles-based Chernin’s company Chernin Entertainment will make films for Los Gatos’ tech and entertainment company after years of production for 20th Century Fox. The Fox deal with the producer ended in January, according to people close to the pact who were not allowed to comment.

A prolific figure in Hollywood, Chernin produced films including the recent series “Planet of the Apes”, “Hidden Figures” and “The Greatest Showman” for Fox, before Walt Disney Co. bought the legendary studio the year last.

“Ford v. Ferrari”, with Matt Damon and Christian Bale, was a successful box office artist, generating $ 225 million in global revenue. The film directed by James Mangold won two Oscars, for film editing and sound editing, and was nominated for the best picture.

Former Fox president Chernin is the latest film producer to join Netflix, which has spent years courting major talents to fuel the service with movies and series to help fend off competition from new streaming services such as Disney + and HBO Max. “Game of Thrones” producers David Benioff and D.B Weiss signed a lucrative pact for film and television last year with Netflix.

Chernin is also a reputable producer of television shows, which are not included in the new Netflix deal. His company previously had an agreement with Universal Television. In 2017, Chernin and Endeavor Content, the production arm of the owner of the agency Endeavor, teamed up to produce and finance television projects. The science fiction series Jason Momoa from “See” made its debut on Apple TV +, the streaming offering of the tech titan based in Cupertino, California, last year.