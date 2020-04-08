Financial assistance for coronaviruses: launch of a $ 10 million artist assistance fund

A $ 10 million campaign to help artists in financial need during the coronavirus pandemic was organized by seven national granting agencies who came together to create the Artist Relief Fund.

The fund, which was launched on Wednesday, is open to artists working in all disciplines. It provides money for immediate needs such as food, shelter, medical expenses and child care. The initial objective is to give 100 artists each $ 5,000, and to repeat this process to new beneficiaries each week, until September 1. Organizers hope to raise more money to expand the program.

“Artists are particularly at risk,” said Carolyn Ramo, executive director of Artadia, which provides unrestricted grants to visual artists. “They are concert workers who often have no benefits or labor rights.”

With Artadia, the group’s granting organizations are: the Academy of American Poets; Creative Capital, which awards prizes to artists in dozens of disciplines; the Foundation for Contemporary Arts, which rewards innovation in the performing and visual arts; the MAP Fund, which supports contemporary artists whose work defies canon and conventions; United States Artists, which offers unrestricted scholarships; and the National YoungArts Foundation, which identifies and supports the creative and professional development of young people in the visual, literary and performing arts.

The fact that the seven organizations are working at the national level is crucial to the success and scope of the fund, said Ramo, adding that the group aims to work in tandem with regional relief funds to reach as many artists in need as possible.

“We are agile in changing directions as the needs of the country and of artists change,” said Ramo.

The group, she said, is working tirelessly to raise funds, reaching the $ 10 million mark in less than three weeks. He did so with a matching donation of $ 5 million from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, which made it possible to obtain substantial donations from the Mike Kelley Foundation for the Arts in Los Angeles, the Andy Warhol Foundation for visual arts, the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and the Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, among others.

Ramo said the organization would try to quickly distribute unrestricted funds across disciplines and geographic areas, paying special attention to vulnerable populations and monitoring where virus hotspots are – and may soon move.

Applicants must demonstrate that they are professional artists via a website, professional CV or similar means, and they must submit an explanation with details of their financial needs. The fonds will use the readers of its granting agencies to ensure that the process is as fair as possible. Artists who are not eligible for a specific series of grants can apply for the next series. Priority is given to those who show an urgent and urgent need.

The fund aims to raise money for selected artists in the week following their application, which can be found on artistrelief.org.

The group also maintains an online database of resources to support the professional, social and mental well-being of artists. He will administer a survey, designed by the research partner Americans for the Arts, to better understand the immediate and long-term needs of the community.

Jennifer Benka, President and Executive Director of the Academy of American Poets, said that when her organization started to think about how best to help during the coronavirus crisis, she found that a partnership made more sense than ‘an individual effort.

“Coming together with other leaders for the greater good has been instructive at this time when we are all isolated in our own homes and the future of arts and cultural organizations, as well as the lives of individual artists and writers are in jeopardy. danger, “Benka said.” We know there is an urgent need among the people we serve regularly, so we have all decided to rally. “

Benka said New York City alone has more than 50,000 working artists, and that number exceeds 2.5 million in the United States.

“$ 10 million is an impressive figure, but it is not enough,” said Benka. “We will need a lot more funding than that. We sincerely hope that once the fund becomes public, more people will be inspired to contribute. “

She pointed out that in this dark time, people are counting more than ever on artists and writers to console and comfort themselves. Traffic on poets.org, with its rich database of poems and poets, has increased by more than 30% since the coronavirus crisis in the United States, she said, and the number of subscribers to the site’s “Poem Per Day” feature have doubled to 4,000.

“We are facing a stranger,” said Benka. “And all we can do right now is work as hard as we can to do what we can.”