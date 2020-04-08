Fed official who earned $ 8 million last year risks big pay cut for coronaviruses

Highest-paid US federal official earned $ 8.16 million last year, and may be on pay cut as populist outrage shapes new infrastructure package to get people back to work after the coronavirus epidemic.

There is a bipartisan desire to cut the pay of Jeff Lyash, president of the Tennessee Valley Authority, as the White House and House Democrats begin discussions on up to $ 2 trillion in infrastructure spending to compensate for a spike in unemployment.

TVA is a federal government-owned electricity supplier that controls dozens of dams built during the Great Depression as part of an employment program. It also has three nuclear power plants. But the vintage infrastructure project is now paying many senior executives the US presidential salary of $ 400,000 and is in the process of outsource hundreds of jobs to India.

“At a time when people are suffering, business leaders and even the President of the United States are giving up their wages to help those in need, but not the President of TVA,” said a senior official with the. Trump administration at the Post.

“It is scandalous that the American taxpayer pays wages of more than $ 8 million in good times, and even less in times of national emergency,” said the official.

The VAT budget is technically not funded by taxpayers – but uses electricity revenues from Tennessee and neighboring states – but its debt of up to $ 30 billion belongs to the federal government, as do its assets. Many conservatives want to privatize the VAT, an idea also put forward by the Obama White House, but which many legislators in the region resisted.

But Trump administration officials and house Democrats agree that at a minimum, executive salaries should be cut.

Tennessee democratic representative Steve Cohen, a member of the House of Transportation and Infrastructure committee, said the compensation was “out of reach for a public body” and that the time was right to act.

“Many [TVA executives] earn more than a million dollars by running an agency created to provide energy and aid to a poor region of our country that still suffers economically in many areas, “Cohen told The Post.

“It makes offline salaries even more unpleasant. This has not been going on for decades and these wages should be drastically reduced, especially at this time. But even if we were not in the midst of an economic and health crisis, wages are far too high and should be cut considerably. “

Last week, Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) agreed in principle that they both wanted a large package of infrastructure to stimulate the economy. However, talks are just beginning on the details.

Pressure to cut the wages of Lyash and other TVA executives comes as a union representing TVA workers struggles against plans to export 220 IT and engineering jobs to India. Ironically, union leaders point out that VAT was created to tackle domestic unemployment, but can now contribute to it.

“Congress is desperately looking for ways to save jobs, prevent a recession or depression and keep paychecks coming in times of crisis, while a federal entity sends pink bulletins to Americans and delivers checks pay to foreign nationals, “said the International Federation of Professionals. and the president of technical engineers, Paul Shearon. “Does it make sense?” Does this not only violate the needs of our economy today, and also violate the long-standing mission of TVA? “

It is unclear whether Trump is personally involved in efforts to reduce executive pay to VAT, or whether he plans to end the planned outsourcing. Trump regularly denounces private companies that export jobs and fire Americans.

Union officials say that with potential information about the nuclear energy involved, there may be national security implications for job outsourcing.

TVA spokesperson Jim Hopson defended high executive compensation in a statement to the Post.

“The total compensation of the CEOs of TVA represents approximately 25% of the compensation of CEOs of comparable public services,” said Hopson. “We appreciate the support of the Congress delegation representing the seven states that TVA serves in the Tennessee Valley.”

For 2020, Lyash’s base salary is $ 1.058 million, with $ 3.36 million in performance and retention bonuses. His 2019 compensation $ 8.16 million included $ 5.97 million in future retirement benefits and a signing bonus of $ 380,000 after leaving a job in Canada in April.