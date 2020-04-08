Fake TV documents offer video salute to first responders to coronavirus

These “bogus” doctors and nurses on television pay tribute to their real-world counterparts on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday night, actress Olivia Wilde – who played Dr. Remy “Thirteen” Hadley on the 2004-2012 show “House” – posted a four minute Instagram video featuring more than a dozen fake health professionals from popular TV shows, past and present. The objective: to greet the doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals who put their lives on the line to help patients who are victims of COVID-19.

The starring programming of the viral video includes sincere #FirstRespondersFirst testimonies of the former stars of “Scrubs” Zach Braff and Donald Faison (who co-hosts the podcast “False doctors, real friends“),” Nurse Jackie “star Edie Falco, former” ER “student Julianna Margulies and Maura Tierney, Peter Jacobson and Omar Epps (” House “), Kal Penn (” The Big Bang Theory “), l actor from “Grey’s Anatomy” Patrick Dempsey and spin-off star from “Private Practice” Kate Walsh The video was released on Tuesday as World Health Day.

“The closest thing I have ever known as a doctor is to put on a suit. And although it is close, it is not quite the same thing,” said Wilde, 36, in presenting the all-star clip, which is both comforting and humorous. “But I just want to say thank you to the real health heroes, and there are other people who want to thank you too.”

Dempsey, 54, who played Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd in “Grey’s Anatomy”, offers“I want to thank all the doctors and nurses – the real ones, not the ones on TV.”

“It was at the very beginning of the shooting of our show that I recognized that I was not able to do the kind of work that you do,” adds Falco, 56.

Neil Patrick Harris, who made the fake doc famous as a kid doc Doogie Howser, MD, from 1989 to 1993, lightness in many places. “I’m not a doctor, but I was paid to be one on television. I’m pretty sure that’s the phrase, “said the 46-year-old droller. “I would have liked to be there with you guys to help me in my medical capacity, but probably all I would do would be write prescriptions for myself. It’s a bit of everything I did when I was 16 and 17. “

But the message is a serious tribute to the first responders dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, which has exceeded 1.4 million infections and exceeded 81,800 deaths worldwide. More than 5,400 New York area residents lost their lives in battle.

“Killing Eve” star Sandra Oh, 48, offers her own “health and safety” wishes to first responders, including “a quick cry to my brother-in-law Scott, who is an emergency room doctor in Vancouver. I love you man. “

“Let’s watch this video go viral,” adds prankster Harris before closing his eyes and shaking his head at his choice of words. “No. Can… Can I start again? Can I.. Can I… Can I start again?”

Joking aside, the video ends on a very serious note. “Thank you for your courage, your sacrifice and for being the best of us,” reads a closing message, which also includes a request for donations to #FirstRespondersFirst – via Thrive Global – who provides supplies, equipment and other resources to frontline health workers and their patients.