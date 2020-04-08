Fact-checking: Trump falsely claims that he “ inherited ” the defective coronavirus test. It was developed this year

In March, Trump initially questionably claimed that he had inherited a faulty test “system”. In the last days of March and the first days of April, however, he made a manifestly inaccurate statement regarding the legacy of real tests.

“At the start, the tests were old, outdated and not really prepared,” he said. said during the April 6 briefing.

Trump’s clear suggestion was that the flawed test was left to him by the administration of President Barack Obama.

The facts first: The defective initial test for the coronavirus was created during Trump’s administration in early 2020 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Since this is a new virus that was first identified this year, the tests could not be “old” or “obsolete”.

“He is lying. He is 100% lying. He is lying because he is trying to blame others, even if the attempt is completely absurd,” said Gregg Gonsalves, assistant professor in the Department of Epidemiology of Microbial Disease at Yale School of Public Health.

The statement “makes no sense because it is false,” said Tara Smith, professor of epidemiology at Kent State University. “It’s a new virus.”

Michael Mina, assistant professor of epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, called the claim “absurd” since “this virus did not exist in the previous administration”.

Mina added: “The technology used to test this virus is a technology commonly used in clinical microbiology laboratories. It is not defective.”

An imperfect CDC test – in 2020

Shortly after, it was reported that some of the test kits were not working properly. The CDC – directed since 2018 by Dr. Robert Redfield , appointed by the Trump administration – admitted problem on February 12. She announced on February 28 that she had made new functional test kits problem , which was caused by a flaw in one of the three elements of the original test.

Change of rhetoric

Trump’s assertions on the test offer another example of how his rhetoric sometimes evolves over time to become more dishonest.

On March 21, Trump argued that he inherited from an “outdated and broken test system”. On March 29, he complained an obsolete “test situation”.

Trump had three years in power to resolve any problems with the system, and his argument that the system was “broken” was disputed. (Obama era CDC director, Dr. Tom Frieden Told USA Today that the Trump administration “inherited the system that has worked in all previous emergencies.”) Either way, it’s a matter of subjective opinion.

On March 30, Trump jumped to the false assertion about the tests themselves.