Egg prices break records amid panic over coronaviruses

Egg prices broke records as the coronavirus crisis prompted buyers to rush for the yolks.

The wholesale price of a dozen “Midwest Wide” eggs tripled in the past month to a record high of $ 3.09 on March 27, according to Urner Barry, who tracks daily food prices.

The spike occurred when the coronavirus panic prompted buyers to buy basic foods like eggs, leading grocery chains such as Texas-based Wegmans and HEB to limit the number of products they could buy. can buy.

“Retailers are raising the price on the shelf. They limit the number of eggs a consumer can buy in a single store visit, “Urner Barry director Brian Moscogiuri told The Post.

Egg orders recently arrived two to six times above normal levels, according to Moscogiuri. Market research firm Nielsen is also reported to have recorded nearly 48% more sales of eggs in the United States in the week ending March 28, compared to the same period last year.

The United States’ sudden hunger for eggs came as producers built their stocks before Easter, when demand is normally high – and this helped avoid an even deeper shortage, according to Moscogiuri.

“If it had happened in a week … they might not have had this inventory and they might also have had fewer birds,” he said.

Since March 27, egg prices have dropped somewhat – just in time for traditional Easter egg hunts. A dozen large Midwestern eggs – the industry benchmark price – were worth $ 2.59 on Tuesday, he said.

It is still well above the place where eggs were sold before the crisis. In the first week of January, for example, a dozen large eggs from the Midwest cost only 79 cents, according to data from Urner Barry.

The recent drop in prices is due in part to the fact that egg producers have finally figured out how to direct the supply for closed restaurants to the retail market, said Moscogiuri.

“In addition, the consumer has collected eggs in the past three weeks. So you think the consumer probably has a few more eggs in his fridge,” added Moscogiuri.