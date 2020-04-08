Ecuador distributes cardboard coffins to face Covid-19

by April 8, 2020 world
Ecuador distributes cardboard coffins to face Covid-19

The city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, is struggling with the Covid-19 death rate. The government must distribute cardboard coffins to meet demand. Matt Rivers reports from CNN.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_world/~3/wOloTLnf5lk/ecuador-coronavirus-covid-19-cardboard-coffins-rivers-lkl-intl-hnk-vpx.cnn

About the author: Muhammad

View all posts by Muhammad »

Related Posts

Pay 0 interest until 2022- CompareCards.com

Pay 0 interest until 2022- CompareCards.com

April 8, 2020
Lufthansa Closes Germanwings, Says Aviation Will Not Recover For Years

Lufthansa Closes Germanwings, Says Aviation Will Not Recover For Years

April 8, 2020
WeWork sues SoftBank for renouncing a $ 3 billion share buyback agreed in October

WeWork sues SoftBank for renouncing a $ 3 billion share buyback agreed in October

April 8, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *