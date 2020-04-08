Ecuador distributes cardboard coffins to face Covid-19

The city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, is struggling with the Covid-19 death rate. The government must distribute cardboard coffins to meet demand. Matt Rivers reports from CNN.

Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_world/~3/wOloTLnf5lk/ecuador-coronavirus-covid-19-cardboard-coffins-rivers-lkl-intl-hnk-vpx.cnn