Easter and Easter meals delivered to your home

This year, the question is not: should I stay or should I leave? I should rather order or cook

In the past month, restaurants across the country have drastically rotated to keep some business and provide services to customers.

Moving on to takeaway or curbside delivery and collection, with their dining rooms closed, diners, delis, and five-star establishments make matzoh ball soup from, well, of matzoh.

Tradition shipped

With a order to stay at home By covering most of the country in April, the traditions of Passover and Easter in US households are being adjusted as those who celebrate try to maintain their usual routines in uncertain times.

One option is to place an order, sit back and wait for delivery.

In Manhattan, Katz delicatessen has traditionally offered a Passover menu, including its famous breast, as part of its ready-to-ship packages across the country. And 2020 is no different.

A la carte delivery is also available for those in the New York area.

Those who would usually be having brunch General Muir , a New York-style caterer in Atlanta, can get the homemade matzoh from his bakery for a fixed Passover price available on April 8 and 9.

In Los Angeles, Akasha Restaurant offers a combination of Passover dishes and staples ranging from canned matzo, haroset and vegan chopped liver to a full dinner for two, including a Seder plate.

Akasha restaurant in Los Angeles offers a Seder plate as part of its full Passover dinner for two. Courtesy of Akasha Restaurant

Through the city, Jar’s à la carte Passover options include the restaurant’s potted roast and the chocolate coated matzah with pecans and caramel for dessert.

Having a full Passover dinner on deck is the type of adjustment that occurs for Landing Golf Club members Judy and Lee Weiner on Skidaway Island just outside of Savannah, Georgia.

Although the Weiners would usually host a sharing Seder with friends, this year they will take advantage of the club’s pickup option. “We could do a Zoom Seder with friends,” says Judy. “Otherwise, you really feel isolated.”

Holiday comfort

Those who usually celebrate Easter with a sumptuous buffet or a restaurant brunch can look to other comfort foods this year.

In New York, Upper East Sider Amy Rizzo has seen her tradition turned upside down. “My husband and I always attend church service on Easter Sunday, and then we go to Sarabeth’s for brunch,” she says.

But with some restaurants like Sarabeth who chose to close completely at this time, she is looking for other options and is making a backup plan.

“We try to support the restaurants when we can because we know they are struggling,” notes Rizzo, “but I’ll cook if all else fails.”

For Manhattan residents looking for a welcome touch of luxury for their Easter dinner, both Marea and Osteria Morini will have fixed price menus centered on spring for picking and delivery, with a carrot cake.

Jacob’s Pickles, a place in southern Manhattan, will offer full Easter and Passover dinners for one or two people. Courtesy of Pickles de Jacob

However, small restaurants and bakeries are trying to make the most of the situation and offer alternatives.

Jacob’s Pickles , a place in southern Manhattan, will offer full Easter and Passover dinners for one or two people. In addition to devil’s eggs and braised lamb shanks or breast, customers have the option of adding bottles of wine or growers at 50% off.

DIY tincture and devilish eggs

In Nashville, restaurant business The Party Line offers whole carrot cakes, egg dye kits or a full Easter brunch for delivery.

Automatic seafood and oysters in Birmingham, Alabama, supports local suppliers with its Easter pickup and delivery menu with farm eggs, peel and eat Gulf shrimp, and brown sugar cake with fresh strawberries.

Easy Tiger in Austin, Texas offers a limited Easter menu, including asparagus and cheese quiches, fresh rolls, and a mini lemon pie. Courtesy of Easy Tiger

And Easy Tiger , the casual bakery and beer garden in Austin, Texas, will have a limited Easter-focused offering, including asparagus and cheese quiche, fresh rolls, and a personal-size lemon pie.

With many home cooks feeling overwhelmed and exhausted by the pressure to provide daily family meals, an Easter or Passover dinner delivered may be a greater reason to celebrate this year.

Casey Barber is a writer, photographer and food illustrator; the author of the cookbooks “Pierogi Love: New Takes on a Old-World Comfort Food” and “Classic Snacks Made from Scratch: 70 Homemade Versions of Your Favorite Brand-Treats”; and editor of the Good website. Food. Stories.