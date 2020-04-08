Easter and Easter meals delivered to your home

(CNN) – This year, the question is not: should I stay or should I leave? I should rather order or cook[insertEasterorEasterforthosewhocelebrate)?[insertPassoverorEasterforthosewhocelebrate)?[insérerlaPâqueouPâquespourceuxquicélèbrent)?[insertPassoverorEasterforthosewhocelebrate)?
In the past month, restaurants across the country have drastically rotated to keep some business and provide services to customers.
Moving on to takeaway or curbside delivery and collection, with their dining rooms closed, diners, delis, and five-star establishments make matzoh ball soup from, well, of matzoh.
Tradition shipped
In Manhattan, Katz’s Deli offers a Passover menu nationwide.
Katz’s Deli
One option is to place an order, sit back and wait for delivery.
A la carte delivery is also available for those in the New York area.
Akasha restaurant in Los Angeles offers a Seder plate as part of its full Passover dinner for two.
Courtesy of Akasha Restaurant
Having a full Passover dinner on deck is the type of adjustment that occurs for Landing Golf Club members Judy and Lee Weiner on Skidaway Island just outside of Savannah, Georgia.
Although the Weiners would usually host a sharing Seder with friends, this year they will take advantage of the club’s pickup option. “We could do a Zoom Seder with friends,” says Judy. “Otherwise, you really feel isolated.”
Holiday comfort
Those who usually celebrate Easter with a sumptuous buffet or a restaurant brunch can look to other comfort foods this year.
In New York, Upper East Sider Amy Rizzo has seen her tradition turned upside down. “My husband and I always attend church service on Easter Sunday, and then we go to Sarabeth’s for brunch,” she says.
But with some restaurants like Sarabeth who chose to close completely at this time, she is looking for other options and is making a backup plan.
“We try to support the restaurants when we can because we know they are struggling,” notes Rizzo, “but I’ll cook if all else fails.”
Jacob’s Pickles, a place in southern Manhattan, will offer full Easter and Passover dinners for one or two people.
Courtesy of Pickles de Jacob
However, small restaurants and bakeries are trying to make the most of the situation and offer alternatives.
DIY tincture and devilish eggs
Easy Tiger in Austin, Texas offers a limited Easter menu, including asparagus and cheese quiches, fresh rolls, and a mini lemon pie.
Courtesy of Easy Tiger
With many home cooks feeling overwhelmed and exhausted by the pressure to provide daily family meals, an Easter or Passover dinner delivered may be a greater reason to celebrate this year.
Casey Barber is a writer, photographer and food illustrator; the author of the cookbooks “Pierogi Love: New Takes on a Old-World Comfort Food” and “Classic Snacks Made from Scratch: 70 Homemade Versions of Your Favorite Brand-Treats”; and editor of the Good website. Food. Stories.
