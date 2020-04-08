Did you love “Parasite”? How to Watch Art Films at Home

In a previous article, we offered an introduction to the video on demand market for novices, who might be confused as to how to buy or rent recent theatrical releases like “Emma”, “Birds of Prey “Or” The Invisible Man “. In this article, we told readers about the major digital retailers: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube, and Apple iTunes (or Apple TV).

But these are not the only options for consumers who want to buy or rent recent animated movies. And buying or renting is not your only option. Here’s a little more about the world of watching movies at home, including some retail stores – and subscription streamers – that you may want to explore.

Kris Hitchen and Katie Proctor in “Sorry we missed you”. (Zeitgeist / Kino Lorber)

I prefer art films. Where can I find them?

Generally speaking, once a film is made available digitally, it is widely available. For example, if you want to rent or buy the Oscar-winning “Parasite” – which hit home video in January – you can find it at your favorite digital retailer. (It will be in Hulu from Wednesday.)

But if you are interested in foreign cinema and art cinema, you may have heard that some of the acclaimed films that played before the COVID-19 crisis have struck – like the elegant and strange Brazilian genre film ” Bacurau “, or Ken Loach. the British working class drama “Sorry, we missed you” – is available online sooner than expected. And for the moment, these titles are not on iTunes.

Thanks to a program called “Kino Marquee” which shares revenue with independent cinemas, both “Bacurau” (Laemmle theaters) and “Sorry to have missed you” (Film Forum) are streaming. Powered by the venerable home art distributor and digital retail arm of Kino Lorber home video company, Kino Now, Marquee charges consumers $ 12 for a five-day rental. Viewers choose the film and their favorite theater – which will then receive a portion of the rental fee.

Grasshopper movie has a similar program in place for Pedro Costa’s new film “Vitalina Varela”. Grasshopper distributes some of the most adventurous feature films and documentaries from around the world and is a good gateway to superb cinema.

Vitalina Varela in the movie “Vitalina Varela.” (Grasshopper movie)

What if I want to watch a bunch of arty movies for a fixed price?

You mean like a subscription? No problem. If you’re not looking for a particular movie – and you’re willing to pay a monthly fee for an organized selection of some of the best movies past and present – you have several options.

The most obvious place to start is Criterion channel, which provides solid film education in a single streaming service. Classic films, foreign films, contemporary classics, experimental short films, special interviews, video essays…. The criterion is a gift that keeps on giving.

But it is not the only choice. IFC Films, Fandor, Mubi, Magnolia Selects, Shudder, Cohen, Indiepix, Strand, Docurama, Shout! Factory …. There are almost too many great shop subscription services to list them all. If you subscribe to Amazon Prime Video, go to Chains page and search some of these services to see what they have. You can easily add a subscription via Amazon Prime, and some of the best services are also available as add-ons for Apple TV – including the highly recommended art movie streamer Arrow Video Channel.

And don’t neglect Kanopy, a service that partners with local libraries and universities to offer new and classic movies and TV series for broadcast – for free – via an app that works with set-top boxes and mobile devices, just like any other subscription streamer. If you have a library card or a student card, you may already have access to Kanopy and not be aware of it. It costs nothing to try.

Jimmie fails in “The Last Black Man in San Francisco”. (Peter Prato / A24)

Can I just wait until the movie I want to see is on Netflix?

It depends on the movie. Some studios and distributors have pre-existing relationships with certain subscription streaming services; and some shortcuts to short-term deals for certain movies. Some movies – most movies, really – will never be on Netflix. Even movies coming to Netflix don’t necessarily stay there forever.

That said, Netflix is ​​not getting as much credit as it deserves for the purchase and distribution of excellent foreign and independent films and documentaries, many of which have premiered at top international film festivals. Original Netflix films like “The Irishman”, “Roma” or “Dolemite Is My Name” rightly receive a lot of attention; but if you subscribe, dig deeper for movies like “Atlantics”, “My Happy Family”, “The Edge of Democracy” and others.

The same could be said of Hulu, who is currently broadcasting last year’s beloved film, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”, or Amazon Prime, which is favored by critics such as “The Last Black Man in San Francisco “and” The Report “. Even the relative newcomer Disney + was aggressive at the start of the release of the latest theatrical releases of its parent company such as “Onward” and “Frozen 2”.

Certainly, subscriptions require commitment and a little faith; they are worth your money in the months to come. But since the multiplexes remain closed, you must broadcast as you wish, provided you can afford it. This is one of the best ways to ensure that the kind of movies you love will always be an option once the theaters are reopened.