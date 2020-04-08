Detroit hospital nurses refuse to work without further help, ordered to leave

Sinai-Grace hospital night emergency service nurses refused to leave the break room until hospital administrators brought more nurses to help, a doctor with CNN told CNN. hospital.

The hospital administrators decided after four hours of deliberation that they would no longer bring in nurses to help them and that the nurses could go to work or leave the hospital, the doctor said.

Some then left, said the doctor, who spoke to CNN on condition of anonymity for the sake of his job.

The doctor’s details were corroborated by emergency nurse Sal Hadwan, who discussed what happened in a live Facebook video.

“We are disappointed that last night, a very small number of nurses at the Sinai-Grace hospital organized a work stoppage at the hospital refusing to take care of the patients,” said Jason Barczy, director of communications for Detroit Medical Center, at CNN. “Despite this, our patients continued to receive the care they needed while other dedicated nurses intervened to provide care.” Sinai-Grace is part of the Detroit Medical Center system. “We know this is a very difficult time for caregivers,” said Barczy. “Our doctors and nurses continue to demonstrate their commitment and dedication to our patients.” In the video, Hadwan stated that he and the other emergency nurses presented had been advised to leave the hospital. “Tonight was the breaking point for us,” Hadwan said in the video, released Sunday night just before midnight. “Because we cannot safely take care of your loved ones with only six, seven nurses and several (ventilators) and several people on a drip. It is not good. We had two nurses the other day who had 26 patients with 10 (ventilators). ” Nurses need additional help because for three consecutive weeks, they have had more than 110 ER patients, Hadwan said in the video. “State nurses are doing everything we can to keep our patients and ourselves safe,” Michigan Nurses Association president Jamie Brown told CNN. “Ultimately, a tipping point is reached where the best thing any registered nurse can do for their patients, families and colleagues is to speak rather than remain silent.” “Until hospitals start to take nurses’ concerns seriously, it is only a matter of time before such actions occur. It is absolutely essential that hospitals start working with nurses and stop silencing our voices, “said Brown. After the night nurses were asked to leave, the day nurses were told they had to keep working – which means they would work 24 hours a day, according to Hadwan. Hadwan said Monday evening that the hospital was bringing four agency nurses to assist the night shift.

CNN’s Rebekah Reiss and Theresa Waldrop contributed to this report.

