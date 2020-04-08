Deployment of a $ 2 trillion recovery plan marred by problems and breakdowns

As an industry official at CNN said yesterday, “we are building the space shuttle as it soars towards Mars”.

The glitches, outages, frustrations and angst right now on every element of this third stimulus plan were all predictable together, and yet that doesn’t make it any less painful for people waiting for their personal stimulus checks to buy some. grocery store or small business owner waiting to be approved for a loan so they know they can keep paying their employees.

These programs are heavy. They were widely accepted during late evening negotiations as a global pandemic took hold of the nation, and the turmoil is real.

There is hope, however: many of the more serious issues can be – and will likely be – addressed in another stimulus package adopted by Congress, although the specific parameters of what will or will not be included in such a package are always determined.

Spotlight on the SBA

Nowhere is this clearer than in the new Small Business Administration loan program.

On Monday, for a large part of the time, several sources sent text messages and emails to indicate that the lenders in the system used to enter information on loan requests were down. In simpler terms, this means that for part of Monday, no one was able to ask for the nearly $ 350 billion in help created by Congress to keep small businesses afloat.

Technical problems are not the only frustrations to play. Many lenders are still waiting for more information on the criteria before cutting checks, some groups like venture capital need more information on their qualifications and everyone is afraid of being left out.

Time is not something that business owners have a lot right now because they are observing pay times and trying to make decisions on how long they can stay afloat.

“The pragmatic part of me knows it can’t happen overnight,” an industry source told me on Monday, adding that it was still “heartbreaking” to speak to small business owners claiming to find a bank that would be willing to lend them.

The problems with this program are not disputed. Republicans, Democrats, SBA and Treasury – everyone recognizes that there are problems to be solved. There is some hope that the Fed’s announcement on Monday of the opening of a new facility to buy loans from banks through the paycheck protection program will help ease the stress of financial institutions already at short of cash. It’s the silver lining here: everyone is working towards the same goal. But it will still take time, and it is not disputed that people’s livelihoods are at stake.

Future stimulus issues

To claim that the SBA is the only area of ​​this recovery plan that is hitting a hitch is to miss a much bigger story that is playing out right now.

For example, Capitol Hill’s expectation this week is that they will get additional advice on how the administration plans to distribute nearly $ 500 billion to large companies (those with more than 500 employees). The legislation gave the treasury broad discretion over how to use this money and this was intentional since there was no question of who was going to be affected by the virus, but the policy of who gets it which will certainly play out in the coming days and weeks.

The question also arises as to whether firms in difficulty could be prevented from obtaining funds given the generally applicable investment standards. Some companies that looked healthier six weeks ago have been demoted in recent weeks. Some of them may need the money the most (like cruise lines or restaurant chains for example).

Hospital funding: The stimulus bill has also allocated $ 100 billion to hospitals, but the need for health facilities is huge right now, and lawmakers don’t know if that will be enough. What complicates matters even more is that the rules regarding who gets the funding are still largely at the discretion of the Trump administration. Aids in Minnesota Senator Tina Smith’s office told CNN on Monday that the Department of Health and Human Services was already directly involved in helping manage the money. But aside from going to help cover the cost of providing care to uninsured patients and funding surges in rural areas, it is not clear what the direct allocation formula will be for this. This is an area which – depending on the states and jurisdictions likely to get help – could be ripe for congressional oversight.

Unemployment insurance: CNN reports House Ways and Means Committee still waiting for 50 states to get money from second stimulus bill to cover administrative costs that are CNN reports House Ways and Means Committee still waiting for 50 states to get money from second stimulus bill to cover administrative costs that are arising from the implementation of a rapid increase in unemployment claims . A committee assistant told CNN on Monday that the committee depended on each member to report to Ways and Means once his state received the money, but only had direct evidence that a handful States had received their share. It is before they even get the extra money that individuals are supposed to start paying for the third stimulus bill.

Personal checks: Government direct checks, as reported by CNN, could be delayed for those who do not have direct deposit information deposited with the government. The House Ways and Means timeline circulated is that checks will start coming out on April 13, but if the government does not have direct deposit information and needs to mail a check, it could be four months or more . Other frustrations include the fact that administrative boards excluded students and those over 17 from a check, but parents also couldn’t get the $ 500 they would receive for young dependents.

Phase 4 fixes

In recent days, Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have moved away from the idea of ​​a “phase 4” stimulus that includes a massive infrastructure component.

Instead, the focus in “phase 4” will likely include the valuation of many accounts that lawmakers and industry sources are confident will not cover the economic pain in which this country will suffer. over the next few months. That’s it, from more money to SBA loan programs to hospitals.

But expect legislators to also fight to clarify certain sections of the legislation where their district industries or individuals have been prevented from obtaining part of the money. A Democrat collaborator cited small loans as an area in which Democrats explicitly want to write advice to ensure that banks don’t lend only to existing customers. The idea according to the aid is to “make corrections and more funding together”.

The problem with this, as noted by a Republican assistant, is that making too many detailed corrections could prevent Congress from actually going through “phase 4”. After all, it is the details that block things.

Overall, the aides say no one thinks things are working out right now, but “at the end of the day, it’s the government that gives people money. That will make sense.”

This story has been updated.