Death of Earl G. Graves Sr., founder of Black Enterprise

“I loved and admired this giant of a man, and I am blessed to be his namesake,” he said in the tweet. “I LOVE YOU DAD!”

Graves Jr. did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Graves launched Black Enterprise for the first time in 1970, with the aim of covering black businesses and also providing business strategies to magazine readers.

“My goal was to show them how to thrive professionally, economically and as proactive and empowered citizens,” wrote Graves in his 1997 book “How to Succeed in Business Without Being White.”

His efforts paid off – as of 2019, the magazine reaches four million readers, according to publication

Graves then created Earl G. Graves, Ltd., the parent company of Earl G. Graves Publishing Company, which produces Black Enterprise magazine. Her son, Graves Jr., became CEO of the company in 2006, although Graves Sr. remained president, according to Black Enterprise

In addition to his work in the media, Graves was also CEO of Pepsi Cola between 1990 and 1998.