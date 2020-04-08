Cruise ship passengers affected by coronavirus need $ 10,000 to return home

Dozens of passengers on a paralyzed cruise ship where more than half on board have a coronavirus are finally offered a return route – at almost $ 10,000 per head.

The “Greg Mortimer” is grounded off the coast of Uruguay, with 128 of the 132 passengers and 85 crew members tested positive for COVID-19, the operator of the ship, Aurora Expeditions, said in a statement.

The 96 Australians and 16 New Zealanders on board are now offered a special return flight in an Airbus 340 that has been refitted to separate passengers infected with a coronavirus, Aurora Expeditions said in a statement.

It will cost at least $ 9,300 for each passenger – which Aurora pleads for the Australian government.

“We know it is not viable for many people and we are working on a solution,” insisted the company.

“We have shared this information with our passengers to be 100% transparent and are doing everything we can to ensure that this total amount is not passed on to each individual.”

The high price “reflects the global aviation situation” as well as the special cleaning required for the plane brought back from Portugal, the firm said.

Once in Melbourne, passengers should then be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival at a Melbourne facility, the company said.

The fewest remaining passengers – from the United States and Europe – will have to wait until they are negative before leaving.

“Ideally, we hope that these passengers will be allowed to complete their quarantine ashore once the Australians and New Zealanders have left the ship,” said the company.

Uruguay initially refused passengers to disembark. But videos shown some of the sickest were eventually evacuated, including two Australians suffering from “pneumonia and coronavirus” on Wednesday.

A passenger, a doctor, says to ABC Australia that they initially thought the cruise was a “pleasant and safe bubble, away from the world’s problems”.

Dr. John Clifford was “disillusioned when the temperatures of the other passengers began to rise six days later,” he said of the ship, which eventually got stuck off the coast of Uruguay on 27 March.

“The medical expertise does not have that in its armamentarium and I could not have considered it when I left Australia.”

He said their travel insurance had been canceled. “We would like the government to rely on the insurance companies – they are very good at taking risks, and then running for coverages whenever they have to pay,” he said.

With post wires