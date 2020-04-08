Creative Coronavirus Workarounds: 10 Holiday Pictures

The family kissed Socorro Mojjaro Duran on the occasion of his 91st birthday and sang “Happy Birthday” to him. Like every year.
Her great-granddaughter, who was also celebrating her fifth birthday, was dressed in a princess costume.
But this time, it was from a caravan of cars traveling on a residential street in the Alhambra.
Social remoteness has restricted normal gatherings and celebrations to the era of coronaviruses, so we’ve thought of showing you some creative solutions.
70th anniversary
Harry Polakow was surprised when he heard a knock on his front door. He and his wife Libby are in the 90s and are not supposed to have company.
But Wednesday was the couple’s 70th wedding anniversary. And their neighbors in Granada Hills weren’t about to let the coronavirus make them celebrate the day alone.
Carrying flowers, balloons and homemade chocolate cakes, they had gathered – six feet apart, of course – on the lawn, driveway and sidewalk to toast by the pair and serenade with the “Birthday Waltz”.
– Sandy Banks
A virtual ball
After celebrating with their nephew via a family video stream to compensate for their canceled prom, the Riverside Stowe family, in role-reversing costumes, greeted their neighbors while keeping a social distance from Riverside. The Stowe family proposed themes for dressing up in costumes for the last three Sundays to keep their lives fun. “We are trying to find small lights,” said Julie Stowe.
Don’t break the tradition
Lucy Cavazos has celebrated Margaret Jones’ birthday with her for the past 20 years and was not going to break that tradition. Jones currently resides in an assisted living center in Redondo Beach which is not receiving visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Cavalos and his daughter Amber therefore climbed on a mechanical elevator and were hoisted up to Jones’ second floor window to carry on the tradition.
