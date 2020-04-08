Creative Coronavirus Workarounds: 10 Holiday Pictures

The family kissed Socorro Mojjaro Duran on the occasion of his 91st birthday and sang “Happy Birthday” to him. Like every year.

Her great-granddaughter, who was also celebrating her fifth birthday, was dressed in a princess costume.

But this time, it was from a caravan of cars traveling on a residential street in the Alhambra.

Social remoteness has restricted normal gatherings and celebrations to the era of coronaviruses, so we’ve thought of showing you some creative solutions.

Isaiah Huang, 9, on the left, and her sister Semiah, 11, wish their grandmother Socorro Mojarro Duran a happy birthday from their family’s car parked outside their house in Alhambra. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Analis Ilumuna Mosqueda-Mojarro, 5, held by her mother Victoria Mojarro, wore a princess costume to celebrate the birthdays of her own and her great-grandmother Socorro Mojarro Duran Monday at the Alhambra. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

70th anniversary

Libby and Harry Palakow greet the neighbors who gathered outside their Granada Hills home on Wednesday to help the couple celebrate their 70th birthday. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Harry Polakow was surprised when he heard a knock on his front door. He and his wife Libby are in the 90s and are not supposed to have company.

But Wednesday was the couple’s 70th wedding anniversary. And their neighbors in Granada Hills weren’t about to let the coronavirus make them celebrate the day alone.

Carrying flowers, balloons and homemade chocolate cakes, they had gathered – six feet apart, of course – on the lawn, driveway and sidewalk to toast by the pair and serenade with the “Birthday Waltz”.

– Sandy Banks

Jean Lionelli fixes a panel hanging outside the house of neighbors Harry and Libby Palakow in Granada Hills to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

A virtual ball

The Stowe family welcomes their neighbors, keeping a social distance, to Riverside. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

After celebrating with their nephew via a family video stream to compensate for their canceled prom, the Riverside Stowe family, in role-reversing costumes, greeted their neighbors while keeping a social distance from Riverside. The Stowe family proposed themes for dressing up in costumes for the last three Sundays to keep their lives fun. “We are trying to find small lights,” said Julie Stowe.

The Stowe family, dressed in inverted formal attire, dances at their Riverside home to celebrate a nephew’s prom that was canceled because of the coronavirus. The nephew, Cole Biehl, and his family at Rancho Santa Margarita participated in a video stream, shown on a laptop computer in the Stowes’ living room. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Don’t break the tradition

Margaret Jones, center, with employees from Kensington, is seen from her second-story window after celebrating her 91st birthday. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Lucy Cavazos has celebrated Margaret Jones’ birthday with her for the past 20 years and was not going to break that tradition. Jones currently resides in an assisted living center in Redondo Beach which is not receiving visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cavalos and his daughter Amber therefore climbed on a mechanical elevator and were hoisted up to Jones’ second floor window to carry on the tradition.

Lucy Cavazos, right, and daughter Amber of Huntington Park use a construction elevator to help Margaret Jones celebrate her 91st birthday at Jones’ Assisted Living Center in Redondo Beach. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)