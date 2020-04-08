Covid-19: Senior public health official says death toll may be lower as Americans practice social distancing

Some administration officials are now claiming that the number may be lower than they originally planned – but this comes at a time when there are lingering questions about how the administration arrived at the high number.

The final number could end up being higher or lower than the spectacular estimates released a week ago in a White House coronavirus task force talk, according to health officials and federal researchers who are creating models to predict the epidemic.

A source close to the task force said it was possible that the death toll was “well below” the figure of 100,000 to 240,000.

A key factor behind this large estimate was the crucial assumption, discussed internally by task force officials, that only 50% of Americans would adhere to strict government guidelines on social distancing, the source said. . This calculation has not been widely shared. In reality, a much larger number – 90% – follow government guidelines, said American surgeon general Jerome Adams in several interviews this week.

Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, discussed the estimate of 50% participation in social distancing in an interview with Tucson KVOI Radio Station Monday.

“These models that were made, they assumed that only about 50% of the American public would pay attention to the recommendations. In fact, it seems that a large majority of the American public takes the recommendations on social distancing to heart – and I think that it’s a direct result of why you see the numbers going to be much, much, much, much lower than what the models would have expected, “said Redfield.

The source close to the task force confirmed that Redfield was citing the 50% figure discussed in the coronavirus task force.

In the meantime, Katie Miller, spokesperson for the task force, said that Redfield was referring to a review by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. Miller added that the presentation that produced the 100,000-240,000 figure of Dr. Deborah Birx was based on a “combination of models”.

Health officials from the Coronavirus task force, led by Birx, based their estimates of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths on a number of models from various well-respected public health departments at top American universities, as well as American centers for disease control and prevention.

The White House has not released the modeling estimates it has received or how it has analyzed them.

Birx has often focused on the model of the Institute of Metrology and Health Assessment at the University of Washington, whose expected death toll has never exceeded 100,000 in recent weeks. This model assumes total support for social distancing measures.

Institute of Metrology and Health Assessment director Christopher Murray said he did not see how the task force calculated its 100,000 to 200,000 death range, but that the figure overlapped the range his group had provided to the task force planning 40,000 to 150,000 deaths.

CNN has learned that another of the models, from Imperial College London, predicted the worst-case scenario of up to 2.2 million deaths.

At a press briefing in the White House on March 31, Birx said that with social isolation, good hand hygiene and other measures, the death toll could be “up to 100,000 to 200,000 dead, which is still far too much. “

Public health experts warn that no one has a crystal ball capable of accurately determining the number of people who will die during a pandemic. And they warn that despite the variable number, this is not the time to relax measures of social distancing.

Harvard scientists, who model the pandemic, also informed the White House of the expected death toll, said their estimates were similar to what Birx announced at the press conference.

“Our numbers were in that range,” said Mark Lipsitch, professor of epidemiology at Harvard. “Ours were a little higher than the high end, because we used a higher R0”, referring to a measure of the infectivity of the virus.

The White House also sought advice from Alessandr Vespignani, a professor at Northeastern University. He said his estimates were also “on target” with the figures mentioned by Birx at the briefing.

Responding to the White House email request for the model, Lipsitch said, “We have delivered what we asked for as best we can, but I think any responsible modeller will tell you that our assumptions are wrong because we just don’t know how effective social distancing is. It’s pretty speculative. “

He added that none of the models leads to an optimistic conclusion of what it will all look like in the end.

“There are no good final games at the moment,” said Lipsitch.

Jeffrey Shaman, professor at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University, also provided a model for the task force. He said Birx’s estimate of 100,000 to 200,000 deaths is “not unreasonable”.

Since President Donald Trump and senior health officials announced the estimates, with some members of the task force warning that models should change with incoming data, due to the latest number of Covid-19 cases and deaths. For example, some initial optimism in New York State that the lethal epidemic in the New York area could plateau is also fueling optimism that the death toll may not reach 100,000.

“The data will always trump the models,” working group member Dr. Anthony Fauci said on April 2.

Even before the task force released its official estimates, Fauci said models could overestimate the number of Americans likely to die from the virus, in a CNN State of the Union interview on March 29. .

“The model is only as good and as accurate as your assumptions,” said Fauci. “And each time the modellers come in, they give a worse scenario and a better scenario. Generally, the reality is somewhere in the middle. I have never seen a model of the diseases I have treated where the worst scenarios came out. They’re still sticking out. “

A source familiar with internal discussions about modeling and estimates said that the 100,000 to 240,000 figure was not selected to scare the public.

“The number was not chosen for political or public relations purposes,” said the source.