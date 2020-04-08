Court of Appeal Confirms Texas Abortion Restrictions During Coronavirus Pandemic

A 2-1 panel from the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals cleared a notice from the lower court that had blocked the order and said he was taking the “drastic and extraordinary” action because the lower court had ignored state emergency health regulations.

The case could ultimately be referred to the Supreme Court. Planned Parenthood, a complainant in the case, told the appeals court on Tuesday that if it did not rule on the pandemic-related abortion problem when the offices were closed, the group would go directly to the Supreme Court Wednesday morning to seek redress.

Such an appeal could lead judges into a clash between proponents of the right to abortion, denouncing what they see as politicians exploiting a health care crisis for political reasons and a multitude of conservative state officials arguing that a ban on elective abortions and other medical procedures is necessary to help keep medical supplies while hospitals are fighting Covid-19.

In its decision Tuesday, the court of appeal said that Texas was authorized to apply its emergency measures.