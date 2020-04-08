Court of Appeal Confirms Texas Abortion Restrictions During Coronavirus Pandemic

The case could ultimately be referred to the Supreme Court. Planned Parenthood, a complainant in the case, told the appeals court on Tuesday that if it did not rule on the pandemic-related abortion problem when the offices were closed, the group would go directly to the Supreme Court Wednesday morning to seek redress.
Such an appeal could lead judges into a clash between proponents of the right to abortion, denouncing what they see as politicians exploiting a health care crisis for political reasons and a multitude of conservative state officials arguing that a ban on elective abortions and other medical procedures is necessary to help keep medical supplies while hospitals are fighting Covid-19.
In its decision Tuesday, the court of appeal said that Texas was authorized to apply its emergency measures.
“The bottom line is this: in the face of an epidemic threatening society, a state can implement emergency measures that restrict constitutional rights as long as these measures have at least a” real or substantial relationship “with the crisis of public health and are not “beyond all question, a manifest and palpable invasion of the rights guaranteed by the fundamental law,” said the majority.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton later clarified that “any type of abortion that is not medically necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother” was included in the order, which resulted in a protests from public abortion providers and national abortion groups last week.
