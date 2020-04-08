Court of Appeal Confirms Texas Abortion Restrictions During Coronavirus Pandemic

“An emergency measure that postpones certain non-essential abortions during an epidemic – does not violate” beyond any doubt “the constitutional right to abortion,” the court wrote.

The case could ultimately be referred to the Supreme Court. Planned Parenthood, a complainant in the case, told the appeals court on Tuesday that if it did not rule on the issue of pandemic-related abortion when the offices were closed, the group would go directly to the Supreme Court Wednesday morning to seek redress.

Such an appeal could lead judges into a clash between abortion rights advocates who speak out against what they see as politicians exploiting a politically motivated health care crisis, and a slew of state officials conservatives, who argued that a ban on elective abortions and other medical procedures are necessary to help preserve medical supplies while hospitals are fighting Covid-19.

Republican texas Governor Greg Abbott last month banned “all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately necessary”, effective immediately.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton later clarified that “any type of abortion that is not medically necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother” was included in the order, which resulted in a protests from public abortion providers and national abortion groups last month.

In a decision released Tuesday by Justice Kyle Duncan, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, the Court of Appeal said that Texas was authorized to implement its emergency measures.

“The bottom line is this: in the face of an epidemic threatening society, a state can implement emergency measures that restrict constitutional rights as long as these measures have at least a” real or substantial relationship “with the crisis of public health and are not “beyond all question, a manifest and palpable invasion of the rights guaranteed by the fundamental law,” said the majority.

And nodding in the state’s battle against the coronavirus, the court said that “time is of the essence to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to conserve the medical resources necessary to care for patients.”

Judge James Dennis, appointed by former President Bill Clinton, expressed strong dissent, noting that the court had taken the unusual step of granting a rare form of redress called “mandamus” by ruling that the district court had committed a manifest error. He wrote that the majority had ruled in favor of Texas despite a precedent of “almost 50 years of the Supreme Court”.

He noted similar efforts in other states and said “none of these attempts have been successful in the face of a constitutional challenge”.

“At a time when panic and fear are already pervading our daily lives,” he writes, “the majority opinion inflicts more panic and fear on the women of Texas by depriving them, without justification, of their constitutional rights. , exposing them to the risks of continuing an unwanted life. ” pregnancy, as well as the risks of traveling to other states seeking urgent medical attention. “

Abortion advocates deplored the decision, Planned Parenthood’s acting president and CEO, Alexis McGill Johnson, calling it “unacceptable”.

“Patients are already forced to put their lives at risk during a pandemic, and will now be forced to continue doing so to get the health care they need,” she said, swearing that her group “would use all the tools at our disposal. ” to fight this harmful order and protect the health care of our patients. “

CNN has contacted the Paxton and Abbott offices for comment.

In court documents tabled last week, attorneys for lawyers and providers of abortion rights accused Texas officials of exploiting the Covid-19 pandemic to “achieve their long-standing goal of banning the abortion, “adding that they were” forced to turn away hundreds of Texans seeking abortion care, including people who only seek medical abortion involving the ingestion of pills. ”

Medical abortion – which usually involves abortion seekers taking two pills – requires no protective equipment such as masks or gloves, and surgical abortion requires very little, if at all, lawyers said, potential attempt to highlight an exemption. in Abbott’s order for procedures that “would not exhaust the hospital’s capacity or the personal protective equipment necessary to deal with the COVID -19 disaster”.

In Tuesday’s opinion, the appeals court said it was “unclear how long the crisis will last,” but that its own review of the case, at a preliminary stage, “reveals considerable evidence that surgical abortions consume PPE. ” The court said the record was still unclear on how “PPE is used in medical abortion”.