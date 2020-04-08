County of California threatens fine of $ 1,000 for not wearing masks in public

Residents of a county in California have been ordered to wear masks in public to contain the spread of COVID-19 – or face a $ 1,000 fine.

“Failure to comply with these rules could eventually lead to a fine,” said Riverside County spokesman Brooke Frederico, according to KCBS news station.

Frederico said the difficult mandate, which came into effect at midnight Sunday, was aimed at slowing the spread of the highly contagious virus in the county, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles and beyond.

“It’s about saving lives so that we can stop or slow the spread of the disease,” said Frederico.

Riverside sheriff Chad Bianco said Monday that authorities will not prioritize enforcement of the new order.

“It is a valid order, enforceable by a fine, imprisonment or both,” Bianco said in a statement. Monday video statement. “However, I must make it clear to all residents of Riverside County that we are not going to put in place a police state and that this is not a declaration of martial law in Riverside County.”

He called on residents to follow the order, saying its enforcement is “the last thing I want to do while we manage this crisis.”

“If we are to respond to breaches of this order, our ability to respond to emergencies and critical service calls will be greatly affected,” said Bianco.

The order comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans to voluntarily wear a basic cloth or cloth mask to help stop the spread of the virus.