Coronavirus working group working at home after a positive test

White House unit operating under Vice President Pence’s coronavirus task force has been instructed to leave work after a unit “partner” has been tested, says new report positive.

An email sent by officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Monday evening, and obtained by NBC News, told members of the supply chain resilience working group that they were “required to telework” following the positive test.

“Until further notice, all staff of the Supply Chain Resilience Working Group” on a particular floor of one of the FEMA buildings, “and the FEMA Conference Center are required to telework”, indicates the email.

The outlet said admiral John Polowczyk, who heads the group and makes regular appearances at White House coronavirus briefings, has been listed as a recipient of the email.

The supply chain unit is responsible for the acquisition, distribution and shipment of anti-virus goods and is a special sub-team working in the operations of Mike Pence.

It is not immediately clear who was the partner who tested positive for the virus in terms of contact with Polowczyk or Pence.

It is also unclear what the remote work will do for the specific work done by the working group.

The Post was unable to immediately reach a Polowczyk spokesperson through the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

A FEMA spokesperson could not be immediately contacted for comment.