Coronavirus tips: watch a Mozart opera, ‘Star Trek’ style

In 2016, the Pacific Opera Project boldly went where no troupe had ever gone before with a unique staging of “Star Trek” from “The Abduction From the Seraglio”, the eighteenth-century musical melodrama of Mozart that recounts the story of a young hero on a quest to save his beloved from a sultan’s harem.

Now the Los Angeles company is hosting a free watch party for a replay of this fantastic production, sung in English with a new libretto by art director Josh Shaw and recorded under the stars at the Ford Amphitheater in Hollywood.

So put on your favorite uniform – Federation, Klingon or other – for the costume contest, adjust your phasers to have fun and tune in at 5 p.m. Wednesday at facebook.com/pacificoperaproject.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We will continue to share choices for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibits and more. Here is the list for Wednesday, all Pacific hours.

“The show must go online”

British theater artist Rob Myles hosts this new series, with a worldwide cast that reads the complete works of Shakespeare. New content is published every Wednesday and is available at any time thereafter. Free. youtube.com

“Tiny Dorm Concert”

Students, teachers, and alumni of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music play Bach, Beethoven, and more in the Wednesday lobby in this evening series. 5 p.m. Free. sfcm.edu

“Move it!”

New York-based Parallel Exit’s storefront for physical theater, dance theater, mime, and puppetry is appearing online. Available at any time. Free. vimeo.com

“The art continues”

This online project from the Center Theater Group includes clips from Bill Irwin, Alan Mandell, Carmen Cusack and others sharing songs, stories and soliloquies. Available at any time. Free. centertheatregroup.org/art-goes-on

“Sweatfest with Ryan Heffington”

The Los Angeles-based dance artist, known for choreographing music videos, including Sia’s “Chandelier” in 2014 with Maddie Ziegler, hosts dance workouts on Instagram Live. 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4 p.m. Wednesdays. Free. On Instagram @ ryan.heffington

Play ESMoA

The El Segundo art museum offers a weekly hour, suitable for children, of stories and crafts. 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Free. On Instagram @esmoaorgAmerican; young people can share their art using the #PLAYatESMoA tag

Past recommendations are indexed in the same place where our regular events lists (sighs) posted.