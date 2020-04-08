Coronavirus: Longtime music producer Hal Willner dies at 64

Hal Willner, Grammy-winning record producer and longtime sketch music producer “Saturday Night Live”, died from complications from COVID-19. He was 64 years old.

Thanks to his talents as curator and producer, the New York music connoisseur helped advance the careers of countless artists from the 1970s. As a producer, he worked with Marianne Faithfull, Lou Reed, Neville Bros., Leon Redbone and dozens of others.

Willner describes himself in his biography on Twitter as “the supposed music producer and the sketch music guy from Saturday Night Live since the start of Raging Bull, Another One Bites the Dust a hit & Kim Kardashian was born”, but that barely captures the effect of his enthusiasm on musical culture.

“I was lucky (or unlucky) to do things in all areas: records, movies, television,” said Willner in a meeting. “I started doing these conceptual projects mainly to make the records I wanted to hear, and no more reason than that. I thought something was going to come out of it, and it happened. ”

From a series of loving collections that straddled genres from the early 1980s, Willner immersed himself in his deep Rolodex and reserved ace musicians from New York in a studio to create albums honoring artists such as as the Italian composer Nino Rota, the jazz pianist Thelonius Monk and the German. composition team Kurt Weill and Berthold Brecht.

For 1981, “Amarcord Nino Rota”, he hired jazz artists from downtown New York, including Steve Swallow, Henry Threadgill, Muhal Richard Abrams and Branford and Wynton Marsalis, as well as Debbie Harry and Chris Stein of Blondie, to explore the work of the filmmaker of the new wave Longtime collaborator of Federico Fellini. For “It’s the way I feel now”, he commissioned a range of artists, including NRBQ, Todd Rundgren, the bizarre rock band Shockabilly and more to rework Monk’s music.

Most striking was Willner’s ode to the music of Walt Disney’s animated films. Called “Stay Awake: Various Interpretations of Music from Vintage Disney Films”, he called on artists including cosmic jazz traveler Sun Ra, experimental singer Yma Sumac and rock group The Replacements to re-imagine songs such as that “Cruella De Ville”, “Whistle While You Work” and “Someday my prince will come. “Tom Waits turned Heigh Ho (The Dwarves Marching Song) into a song of forced labor.

As a compiler of The Carl Stalling Project: Music From Warner Bros. Cartoons 1936-1958 “, Willner revived the reputation of the frenzied and inventive composer Stalling and his scores for the cartoons” Bugs Bunny “and” Road Runner “.

In the movies, Willner supervised or helped produce music for “Gangs of New York”, “Finding Forrester”, “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” and “Step Brothers”, among others. More recently, he worked on the IFC series “The booty of Babylon” and “The booty before dying”.

Experimental singer Diamanda Galas, who first met Willner when he supervised the booking of the night music show “Night Music” in the 1980s, reminded the Quietus why the artists were so attracted to him: “The man produces records by looking at the artist, and everything he has done, and suddenly he knows the songs, the people to call for arrangements, the musicians of his gigantic selection of musicals. geniuses. ”

Calling him “visionary,” Galas added that Willner “doesn’t censor his radar because a conventional fool doesn’t understand it.”