Coronavirus Long Island: Husband Surprises Intensive Care Nurse With Surprise Driving After Work

Dawn Treanor, 51, is a nurse at Winthrop Hospital. She has worked continuously since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Several nights, Treanor’s husband says that she comes home in tears after a sudden change.
But that was not the case Monday evening. She was greeted with loved ones, friends, horns, posters and cries of love.
Her husband Barry saw similar driving scenes on social media and wanted to do something big for his wife. A few calls later, dozens and dozens of friends lined up to surprise Dawn and turn on her block as she returned from work.
“We love and respect her and we just want her to come home safely every day,” said Barry.
Her friends said she was selfless and amazing and they wanted to support her.
All of Dawn’s patients are intubated and the death toll has been brutal. But the dedicated nurse, who has looked after others for 25 years, said Monday was actually a better day.
One patient was able to start breathing again without a ventilator. And then she came home for the best medicine of all.
MORE COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Find out how our communities make a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How to Help Coronavirus Victims
News and live updates on coronavirus in New York
New Jersey Coronavirus News and Updates
Connecticut Coronavirus News and Updates
New York City Updates
Long Island Updates
How the coronavirus leaves ghost towns on its way
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: what is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closings and cancellations
Coronavirus Tips: What Americans Need to Know
Related information
Coronavirus disease control and prevention centers
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All rights reserved.
Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/edition_us/~3/7IbPVvsPRcM/