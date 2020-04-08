Coronavirus Long Island: Husband Surprises Intensive Care Nurse With Surprise Driving After Work

FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) – The husband of a Long Island intensive care nurse wanted to do something special to put a smile on his wife’s face.

Dawn Treanor, 51, is a nurse at Winthrop Hospital. She has worked continuously since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Several nights, Treanor’s husband says that she comes home in tears after a sudden change.

But that was not the case Monday evening. She was greeted with loved ones, friends, horns, posters and cries of love.

Her husband Barry saw similar driving scenes on social media and wanted to do something big for his wife. A few calls later, dozens and dozens of friends lined up to surprise Dawn and turn on her block as she returned from work.

“We love and respect her and we just want her to come home safely every day,” said Barry.

Her friends said she was selfless and amazing and they wanted to support her.

All of Dawn’s patients are intubated and the death toll has been brutal. But the dedicated nurse, who has looked after others for 25 years, said Monday was actually a better day.

One patient was able to start breathing again without a ventilator. And then she came home for the best medicine of all.

