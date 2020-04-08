Coronavirus in Africa: One of Ghana’s Most Popular Traditions Goes Online

Some families even hire professional mourners to mourn at the funeral of their loved one because “it serves as a reward to the deceased,” says Adwoa Yeboah Agyei, owner of The Funeral Shop and Services, a franchise with branches in Accra.

The Ghanaian funeral is highly symbolic and the rituals involved include offerings to the spirits of the ancestors and strong traditional dances and drums to accompany the dead on their journey.

But a centuries-old tradition has stopped.

Since the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, suspended all public gatherings in mid-March following the coronavirus pandemic, burials have been limited to a maximum of 25 people in West Africa.

Obed Ampadu-Asiamah’s father, 73, died shortly after the announcement after complications from a stroke.

Obed scrambles to make painful phone calls, send notices informing participants that he can only invite 25 family members and friends. They were originally expected to attend 2,000 and the official funeral has been postponed to a later date.

“We had to cut off all the parents-in-law and the grandchildren. None were able to attend,” he said to CNN, his voice trembling.

“We could only provide six places for my father’s family members and three for his church members.”

The large funeral home they rented to organize the ceremony was moved to a small private chapel in the same location.

The face masks masked the anguish on the faces of the mourners dressed in red and black, while they stood several feet apart with their heads tilted in memory of a very respected man, who established churches in parts of West Africa.

Live burials

At Transitions, Ghana’s largest private funeral home, a once heavy flow of ceremonies is now flowing at a slow pace.

Geneviève Carnelius, the chief executive, said that finances and operations had been badly affected, but said that her priority now is to work with clients like Obed to postpone the funerals of loved ones remotely to uncertain future dates.

The house currently offers a live online broadcast from their chapel, where the funeral service of Ampadu-Asiamah took place, and where mourners around the world can see the ceremonies of their loved ones.

Once a lucrative business, funeral companies are in shock.

Maryam Abdullah is a fashion designer who sews traditional clothing mainly for weddings and funerals.

In an empty shop once bustling with customers, she sighed as she explained how Covid-19 had affected her business.

“No one is coming. Even the people who have already brought me sewing clothes have not come back to get them,” said Maryam. But she understands why. “If that’s what it takes to stop the spread of this coronavirus, I agree.”

For now, she prefers that her clients stay at home because she feels more protected from the virus herself, but it will only be a matter of time before the funds run out, a- she added.

A drift from traditional customs

Shaking hands with the family of the deceased is a tradition deeply rooted in many Ghanaian tribes that has taken place for hundreds of years and has become a mandatory part of ceremonies to show respect for the dead, explains Queen Naa Tsotsoo Soyoo I , a Ghanaian Queen mother, who is part of a powerful group of women traditional chiefs.

She explained how the ban on mass funerals had affected the customs of these ceremonies.

“A significant part of the funeral brings families together to kiss by handshakes, hugs and to cry close to each other,” said Queen Naa.

“The immediate implication of what’s going on right now is that families won’t be able to connect. This is something that has never happened in generations and that is sure to have a social impact.”

Despite all of the sudden changes in traditional funeral practices, she recognized that some inherent rites will never go away. For example, in Islam, the second largest religion in Ghana, senior Muslim community leaders must recite Quranic verses about the deceased immediately after designated family members perform a ritual cleansing of the body.

The person must be buried within 24 hours of his death.

“With all that is going on, the testimony of a funeral will always be a view of how a person lived and the heart of each funeral is that the individual is evicted with respect and dignity,” she added. .

No one can predict how long the effects of Covid-19 will change life as we know it. But Queen Naa is certain of one thing. “There will be many celebrations of life when it is all over.”