Coronavirus: 10 Best Songs From Hal Willner Projects

Record producer and impresario Hal Willner, who died Tuesday at the age of 64 of complications from COVID-19, was one of the greatest listeners in the world. He was a cult figure of a type who no longer really exists, venerated by a small but passionate confederation of aficionados, critics and musicians, not so much to create music as to understand it – for a broad taste and demanding that varied across genres and eras. to create surprising connections and foment unexpected collisions.

He began his career in the 1970s, working as an assistant to another arch-oenologist, Atlantic Records producer Joel Dorn. In 1980, he got a job supervising the musical sketches on “Saturday Night Live”, and eventually became the driving force behind a short late night music showcase, “Sunday Night” (later known as “Night Music”), which only lasted two seasons, from 1988 to 1990.

The show was a music geek fantasy, with weekly queues targeting eclecticism: a mix of downtown experimenters, jazz legends, gospel bands, MC reggae dancehall , you name it. An episode aired in the second season had a typically woolly guest list: country Casanova Conway Twitty, avant-garde rockers The Residents, classic innovators Kronos Quartet and Ethiopian singer Aster Aweke. What would happen if you put Sonny Rollins on stage with Leonard Cohen, if Todd Rundgren and Taj Mahal have joined forces to sing a tune by Gilbert & Sullivan? Willner wanted to know. It could be the biggest music show in television history. It was certainly the trendiest.

Willner is best known for producing compilation discs and concerts which distilled his fascination with history and improbable musical compositions. He has assembled tribute albums, featuring a range of cult stars – and, sometimes, superstars – performing the songbooks of heroes such as Thelonious Monk, Charles Mingus, Kurt Weill and Italian composer Nino Rota. They were dream mixtapes; they weren’t selling in large numbers, but they changed listening habits and broadened the horizons of fans, critics and the musicians themselves. Their influence is reflected to this day. When you hear a singer-songwriter launch into off-screen coverage or a DJ drops the needle for the best record, the strangest you’ve ever heard in your life, the benevolent spirit of Hal Willner hovers nearby.

In 2020, the term “curator” is overused and degraded, a marketing label launched to everyone, from marriage consultants to Instagram influencers. But curation was exactly what Willner did: his records and live performances were evidence of scholarship, demanding taste and a thirst for adventure. The Internet and streaming media have all allowed us to take Hal Halner-style musical journeys with just a touch or two on a screen. But no algorithm can reproduce Willner’s ravenous spirit and hungry ears. He turned the music fandom into a kind of art. He was the connoisseur of the connoisseur.

Here are 10 great performances from the Hal Willner projects.

Marianne Faithfull, “Ballad of the Soldier’s Wife” (1985)

“Lost in the Stars: The Music of Kurt Weill” was Willner’s groundbreaking compilation, and this recording was one of its highlights. It’s a perfect encounter between performer and material: Faithfull, a singer who would have been at her home in Weimar Berlin, making her way through one of the most ferocious songs of the German-American composer.

Mark Bingham with Johnny Adams and Aaron Neville, “Oh Heavenly Salvation” (1985)

Only Willner could have imagined this: a summit featuring arranger Mark Bingham and two iconic New Orleans singers, taking a typical Byzantine Weill ballad. Beautifully strange.

Yma Sumac, “I Wonder” (1988)

Peruvian soprano Yma Sumac, a mid-century “exotica” music star, had largely disappeared from cultural memory when Willner asked him to play in his 1988 anthology “Stay awake: various interpretations of music from Disney films.” vintage ”. Did the revival of the 90s salon first move here, with the delirious performance of Sumac from a song from “Sleeping Beauty”?

The substitutes, “Cruella de Vil” (1985)

Another song from Disney’s musical compilation – an ode to the villain of “101 Dalmations” – denounced by the Substitutes in a messy version. Awesome.

Ken Nordine, ‘Don’t You Wish’ (1989)

From the second season of the television show Willner – which was then renamed “Night Music” – comes this sparkling appearance of the word-jazz poet Ken Nordine. Nordic overtones: “Don’t you want that you could be something that you are not / You could perhaps oscillate deeply inside a point.” Whoa, man. Willner then produced several albums of spoken word.

Sun Ra and His Arkestra, “Retrospect” and “Face the Music” (1990)

Thrilling “night music” performance of the great jazz composer, conductor and interstellar traveler. In the interview before starting to play, Ra is invited by the animator David Sanborn to explain “the unique way” in which he directs the Arkestra. “Well, I’m trying to familiarize them with space things,” says Ra. “I’m trying to prepare the planet for the astronauts, because they will surely land soon.”

Conway Twitty, “When You Are Cool (The Sun Shines All The Time)” (1990)

Willnerian awesomeness in brief: a performance of “Night Music” starring Conway Twitty, supported by the big house group of the series – with Sanborn on saxophone, Hiram Bullock on guitar and Omar Hakim on drums – while members of residents reside next door. It really happened.

Elvis Costello, “Weird Nightmare” (1992)

The title of Willner’s tribute to the titanic bassist and composer Charles Mingus. Elvis Costello searches his way through the dissonances, while a group of pre-jazz New York City killer killers – including Bill Frisell, Marc Ribot and Henry Threadgill – whips a strange racket.

Lucinda Williams, “Bonnie Portmore” (2006)

Among Willner’s most charming projects were the two collections of traditional “pirate ballads, sea songs and chanteys” he organized in 2006 and 2013. From the first of these discs comes another example of Willner’s talent for pairing singer and song: who else would have imagined that Lucinda Williams could sing a traditional Irish ballad, with a whistle that draws the heart directly from County Donegal?

Iggy Pop, “Asshole Rules the Navy” (2013)

Another song from the sea – a very debauchery – surrounded by Iggy Pop, erasing savoring every last dirty word.