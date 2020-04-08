Conversation in the kitchen: Fanny Singer and Alice Waters talk about food and family

Writer Fanny Singer and her mother, famed chef Alice Waters, will join readers of the Los Angeles Times Book Club on April 21 for a virtual meeting from Waters’ home kitchen in Berkeley.

Singer is the author of “Always at home” a memoir with recipes on his life in an epicenter of Californian cuisine. Waters, the culinary light, author and activist who founded the restaurant Chez Panisse, writes the preface to the book.

“Always Home” was released on March 31. Singer and Waters originally planned to join book club readers for a live event in Los Angeles on May 8. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, Singer was forced to cancel his national reading tour and took refuge in the bay area at his mother’s home.

“Always Home” by Fanny Singer; preface by Alice Waters. (Photographs from, from left to right, Brigitte Lacombe; Knopf; Megan Alldis)

Towards the start of “Always Home,” Singer describes the morning rituals and noises in the family’s kitchen: the little click of wood as Waters coaxes a fire in the solid brick fireplace. The kettle squeaks. The pleasure of sipping Chinese black tea fermented in bowls, always bowls because “cups are not welcome in my mother’s cupboards”.

“Even if I live in a pragmatic world of cups – the tea stays hot longer – I like to sit with my mother in the morning with our bowls, watch the tea leaves expand and settle slowly in the liquid bottom ink, “writes Singer.

The book is an intimate portrait of mother and daughter that takes readers inside family meals (including elaborate school lunches that mom has packed); Waters ’Berkeley restaurant and their culinary journeys around the world.

The singer says that she chose the title of the book, “Always at Home”, long before she knew that she and her mother would be literally confined to it in the event of a pandemic. (The Times interview with Singer will be published next week.)

Singer and Waters will join the Los Angeles Times Book Club for a virtual chat with Times Arts associate editor Laurie Ochoa on April 21 starting at 7 p.m. The free event will be broadcast live on L.A. Times Facebook page and on Youtube.

Please submit your questions in advance on Twitter @latimesbooks, in the Facebook group L.A. Times Book Club or by email to [email protected]