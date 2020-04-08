CNN poll: majority of Americans now say the federal government has done a bad job of preventing the spread of coronaviruses

Eighty percent think the worst of the epidemic is coming, most (55%) think President Donald Trump could do more to fight the epidemic, and 37% say they have become more concerned by the coronavirus in the past few days, far exceeding the 5% who say their fears have been allayed recently.

A majority, 52%, say they disapprove of the way Trump is managing the coronavirus epidemic, and 45% agree. Both figures have increased since early March, when 41% approved, 48% disapproved and 11% were unsure what they thought of the President’s management of the viral epidemic.

Yet only 43% say the president is doing everything he can to fight the epidemic, while 55% say he could do more – including 17% of those who approve of his management so far and 18 % of Republicans.

The President’s overall approval rating is 44% approve to 51% disapprove, little changed from a reading of 43% approve to 53% disapprove in each of the three previous CNN polls. Regarding the management of health policy, its scores are 42% to approve and 52% to disapprove, its best approval score on this subject since 2017.

But assessments of the federal government’s performance in preventing the spread of the virus are clearly deteriorating, with disapproval increasing by 12 points in a month.

Perceptions of the federal government’s management of coronavirus are deeply divided by party, with 80% of Republicans saying the federal government has done a good job of preventing its spread and 85% of Democrats saying the government has done a bad job. . This polarization has only widened in recent weeks. While the share of Democrats who say the government has done a bad job has increased by 18 points since a poll in late March, the percentage of Republicans who think the same has dropped by four points.

With the healthcare system strained by the growing number of coronavirus cases, 69% say that the government should do more to address the shortage of personal protective equipment and medical devices used to treat coronavirus.

The partisan gap on this question is smaller than the gap compared to other questions on the government response, with 87% of Democrats, 72% of independents and 42% of Republicans agree that the federal government should do more to address these shortages.

There is, however, a partisan agreement that the worst is yet to come in the epidemic. Among Republicans, 70% think this way, as do 81% of independents and 89% of Democrats.

Social distancing

More than 9 in 10 say they understand the social distancing guidelines that have been put in place where they live, but far fewer have confidence in the implementation of the guidelines by their neighbors. Overall, 74% say that people in their community respect the rules at least fairly well, but only 28% think that their neighbors are doing “very well”.

There is a regional divide, with respondents from the South least likely to give their neighbors high marks for breaking the rules: 68% in the South say that people in their communities behave very or fairly well by following the guidelines against 75% in the Midwest, 77% in the west and 82% in the northeast.

Many Americans, 83%, said they had left their home in the past seven days to buy groceries or other necessities. Seniors (71%) were less likely to have left home for groceries or other necessities than those under the age of 64 (87%).

Many with jobs, 57%, said they left home last week to go to work. Those who venture out to work are more likely to be men (71% of employed men say they left home to work last week compared to 42% of women) or are without a university degree (65% without a diploma said are went to work for 44% of graduates).

However, less than half of adults say they left their home in the past week to exercise (43%), visit friends, family or neighbors (22%), or seek care. medical (13%).

Looking ahead, 60% of Americans say they would feel uncomfortable resuming their usual routines if the social distancing guidelines were lifted after April 30. Republicans (53%) are more likely to say they feel comfortable going back to their routines then independent (37%) or Democrats (23%), and men are more likely inclined to say that they would be more comfortable (46%) than women (28%).

Coping with the virus

While about half of Americans say a case of coronavirus in their family is at least somewhat likely, these numbers are divided by party and age. Among Republicans, 40% say it is at least somewhat likely, compared to 52% of Democrats. And perhaps ironically, given the infection patterns seen so far, seniors (at least 38% at least somewhat likely) are much less likely to think that the virus will affect their families than Americans under 35 years (53%).

Most Americans say they feel at least somewhat prepared to handle a coronavirus infection if it should happen in their family (71% say so, compared to slightly 76% in late March).

However, only about a third say they are “very confident” in their ability to get medical treatment for the coronavirus, and there are big differences by race, income and partisanship in these results.

Among whites, 40% say they are very confident they will be able to get medical care next week for the coronavirus. This drops to 28% among people of color. According to income, those with an annual income of $ 50,000 or more are much more confident than those who earn less than that (43% in the upper income group, 28% in the lower group). And among Republicans, 51% say they feel confident in their ability to get care in the next week for the virus against 34% of independents and 23% of Democrats.

The CNN survey was conducted by the SSRS from April 3 to 6, from a national random sample of 1,002 adults reached on landlines or mobile phones by a live interviewer. The results for the full sample have a sampling margin of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.