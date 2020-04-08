CBS brings back movie night on Sunday during coronavirus crisis

Cinema films return to television. With the cessation of production of the original networks series and people looking for comforting entertainment while sheltering at home in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, popular movies are becoming a viable programming option.

CBS will launch a movie night on Sunday May 3 for an initial five-week broadcast. Drawing from the safe of sister company Paramount Pictures, the evening will feature five iconic titles from the Paramount Library, “Forrest Gump”, “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark”, “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” , “Mission: Impossible” and “Titanic”.

On May 24 and 31, the films will be released when original episodes of “Love Island” on CBS have been scheduled. The network is still planning to broadcast a second season of the reality series this summer, but, with all the Hollywood production on hold, its fate is currently to be determined.

Cinema films – and original ones – disappeared from the television broadcast a decade and a half ago. CBS, in fact, was the last major broadcast network to cancel its CBS Sunday Movie franchise at the end of the 2004-2005 season. It was the result of the proliferation of DVDs that allowed an ad-free cinematic experience. It was quickly followed by the rise of streaming.

But now, amid the health crisis, films are making a comeback. NBCUniversal announced yesterday that it is launching (semi) ad-free family movie nights. Syfy from NBCU has just programmed the family classic “The Goonies” to be broadcast on Easter Sunday evening.

“This is a five-week programming event with epic movies, iconic stars and brilliant stories that viewers love … and love to watch together,” said Noriko Kelley, Executive Vice President, Planning and Planning programs, CBS Entertainment.

CBS SUNDAYS IN MAY

May 3

“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” (8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET / PT)

May 10

“Forrest Gump” (8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET / PT)

May 17

“Mission: Impossible” (8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET / PT)

May 24

“Titanic” (7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET / PT)

May 31st

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET / PT)