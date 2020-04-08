Cats should be kept indoors if you are self-insulating to limit the spread of the coronavirus, advise veterinarians to owners

The British Veterinary Association has stated that animals “can act like fomites” (objects that can be contaminated with infectious organisms) and could contain the virus on their fur if they are petted by someone who has contracted it.

“For pet owners who have Covid-19 or who self-isolate, we recommend that you keep your cat indoors if possible during this period,” the BVA said in a statement. “The virus could be on their fur in the same way as on other surfaces, such as tables and doorknobs.”

The body said, however, that its main advice to pet owners was to practice good hand hygiene.

He stressed that he was not suggesting that all cats should be kept indoors, and said owners should do so “only if the cat is happy to be kept indoors”, acknowledging that “some cats cannot stay indoors for medical reasons related to stress”.

There have been a tiny handful of incidents in which animals have themselves tested positive for Covid-19, including a tiger in the Bronx zoo , but even in these cases, there is no evidence that animals can transmit the virus to humans. “It is very important that people do not panic about their pets. There is no evidence that animals can transmit the disease to humans,” said the BVA. “From the small number of cases, it appears that dogs do not show symptoms, but cats may show clinical signs of the disease.” Different views The biggest concern is that infected owners pet their cats, which then leave the house and are petted or petted by strangers. But opinion is divided on whether pets can actually transmit the virus this way. The main veterinary authority in the United States – the American Veterinary Medical Association – does not issue the same advice to pet owners as its British counterpart. “It is important to remember that there is currently no reason to believe that pets, including pets, in the United States could be a source of infection with SARS-CoV-2”, says AVMA on its website. “Consequently, there is no reason to remove pets from homes where COVID-19 has been identified by members of the household, unless there is a risk that the animal itself cannot be taken in an appropriate manner. In this emergency, pets and people each need the support of the other and the veterinarians are there to support the good health of both, “they add. “In theory, if a patient with a virus in the nose rubbed his nose and had a bunch of viruses on his hand, then petted his dog … then another family member petted that dog in the same place, then rubbed his nose, maybe they could pass it on, “Dr. John Williams, head of the pediatric infectious diseases division at the Children’s Hospital of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, told CNN last month. . “But if you live in a house with someone who has the virus, the risk factor is that human, not pets,” he added.

CNN’s Sandee LaMotte contributed to this article.

Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/08/health/coronavirus-cats-bva-advice-gbr-scli-intl-wellness/index.html