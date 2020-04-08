Catering industry: They sold to Per Se and Le Gavroche. Now these wholesalers provide home kitchens

Fruit and vegetable wholesalers who sold fresh produce to top restaurants in London and New York before the coronavirus epidemic are reviewing their business models and selling directly to the public.

Fortunately for them, the demand for home cooked meals has never been higher. Grocery sales in the UK jumped 20% in March to a record £ 10.8 billion ($ 13.3 billion), data provider Kantar said as consumers rushed to store their pantries.

With some empty supermarket shelves and overwhelmed online grocery delivery services, restaurant suppliers find many new buyers among the general public.

David Visick, director of communications at the British Federation of Wholesale Distributors, said that up to 70 of its members had set up home delivery services. Many of their customers are buying groceries online for the first time, he said, adding that some companies even take orders over the phone from older customers.

Reynolds, a family-run vegetable merchant who supplies some of the UK’s leading restaurant and pub chains, said it launched a click and collect service from which consumers readily purchased avocados and eggs in 18 and 180 packs, respectively.

He has since developed smaller packages and started home deliveries, but the wave of storage has allowed him to unload fresh bulk products that would normally go to restaurants like Pizza Express and Pret A Manger, said Nick Reynolds, project partner.

Smith & Brock generally supplies luxury hotels such as the Hotel Café Royal in London and The Lanesborough, as well as Michelin star restaurants like Le Gavroche. Today, the company has gone from taking a few household orders via WhatsApp to delivering nearly 1,200 boxes of fruit, vegetables and dairy products per day, which has enabled it to recruit workers it had been forced to put on leave.

Natoora, a company that sells winter tomatoes from Sicily and radicchio from Veneto to high-end restaurants in London, Paris, Milan and New York – Eleven Madison Park and Per Se among them – said it was in going to replace any income she would otherwise have lost.

The company has registered more than 30,000 customers for home deliveries in less than two weeks, founder Franco Fubini told CNN Business.

Deliveries are booked more than a week in advance in London and New York, where Natoora recruits several hundred new customers per day. At a time of massive layoffs elsewhere, the company is recruiting just to meet demand.

A British fisherman also gets into action. “We had 4,500 registrations from two Instagram posts,” said Ben King, founder of Pesky Fish, an online marketplace that typically connects British fishermen directly to restaurants, mostly in Spain and Italy. Her daily sales to households in London now exceed what she did in the week before the coronavirus, King said.

The hope is that these sales will keep fishermen in business until the restaurants reopen. Export prices of fish caught in English waters fell by up to 80% after blockages were imposed in Spain and Italy, preventing some boats from going to sea because they could not cover the cost of their fuel, a explained King.

For most wholesalers, home deliveries will not replace all their income or save them from having to temporarily fire workers, but it will allow them to continue buying products from farms and other businesses that supply them. “It’s about putting money into the business,” said Visick. “They can’t survive forever like this.”

Will home deliveries last?

Once consumers are used to having fresh produce delivered directly to their front door, their purchasing and consumption patterns may change permanently.

“Over the next 12 to 24 months, the level of demand for fresh produce in the home will be higher than six months ago, regardless of what happens to restaurants,” said Fubini of Natoora. “I think people will find more joy in cooking and eating at home, and will make it a habit in their lives.”

Hello Fresh, the meal kit delivery company, said in a statement that it expects first quarter revenue to be more than 60% higher than the same period in 2019 in because of increased customer demand.

Fubini said Natoora plans to retain the new customers it has won even after the pandemic. “We have to understand how we can do it effectively. We are obviously very attached to restaurants,” he added.

If the current crisis changes consumer buying behavior and helps fishermen in the long run, “it will be an incredible silver lining on a dark cloud,” said King.

“I’m sure when the ban is lifted, people will want to go out and enjoy a glass of wine and something good to eat,” said Smith & Brock co-founder Joe Fowler. But, he added, people could choose to buy more of their fresh produce from local suppliers. “As long as the demand is there, we will continue to make home deliveries,” he said.