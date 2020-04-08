“Cat” visual effects artist says “asshole cut” would have existed

The backs “Cats” could still be there.

Visual effects worker says rumor of “asshole cut” in 2019 flop movie musical could exist confirmed by WHO that cat butts were first discovered halfway through production while playing videos.

“We went to call our supervisor, and we said to ourselves:” There is a f – – king a – – hole in there! There are assholes! “The unnamed source told The Daily Beast. “It was not visible but you saw it… And you [were] like, “What is that? . . . There’s an asshole f – – in there. “It was not in your face – but at the same time too, if you look, you will see it.”

The fur started flying around a rump version included in mid-March. At that time, a rumor spread that a visual effects producer had been hired in November only to remove the cat’s hindquarters galore from the images of director Tom Hooper.

“My New Year’s resolution is to convince the cowards of @UniversalPics to publish the #ButtholeCut of @catsmovie. MAKE IT ARRIVE IN AMERICA “, tweeted writer Jack Waz, who said the graphic designer was a “friend of a friend” and suggested that “somewhere out there, there is a cat asshole cut.” His statement led to a wave of support from tweeters who used the hashtag #ReleaseTheButtholeCut to pressure the studio.

According to the anonymous whistleblower, the buzzed assholes were the real deal, although it was not an intentional addition to the film, which was lambasted for adding CGI fur to the actors.

“No one said” We want assholes, “” the source told The Daily Beast. “It was one of those things that just happened and that slipped.”

Universal has released only one statement on the backside debacle, with a spokesperson tell Vanity Fair“I hope this will add to the magical and mythical nature of the cinematic treasure.”

The so-called “asshole cup” remains as well hidden as a spoonful of cat poop buried under a pile of cat litter. Who knows if the outbreaks will take a day? But meanwhile, it exists a cheeky fan version that has included improvements to the rear.